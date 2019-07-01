DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team overcame a rough day in the field to come away with a wild 8-7 walk-off victory Sunday afternoon against St. Marys to secure a spot in the District 10 championship game.
Mistakes, both physical and mental, plagued DuBois from the get-go Sunday and forced it to rally from two different deficits — 2-0 after the top of the first and 7-5 after five full innings.
All told, DuBois committed six errors — compared to two for St. Marys — that led to all seven St. Marys runs being unearned. If not for those miscues, it would have been another dominant day on the mound for DuBois, as a quartet of pitchers combined to allow just four hits while striking out 16 and walking just three.
Unfortunately for DuBois, its miscues counted in a big way and appeared to have St. Marys headed for victory after it scored two unearned runs in the fifth and one more in the top of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead.
However, DuBois had one final rally left in the bottom half of the sixth as it started the inning at the top of its batting order.
Talon Hodge led off the inning with a single to left, while Brayden Fox followed with an infield single that took a major bad hop on second baseman Lance O’Neill and nearly hit him in the face.
That brought Trey Wingard to the plate, and he blasted a double to deep right-center to scored both Hodge and Fox to even the score at 7-7.
DuBois then put in special pinch-runner Nathan Kougher for Wingard at second as St. Marys’ coaches called timeout for a mound visit. Following the discussion, St. Marys elected to intentionally walk Danny Dixon to face Noah Farrell with runners on first and second and nobody out.
Farrell made St. Marys regret that decision as he smacked an inside pitch inside the third-base bag and just out of the reach of St. Marys’ Ben Paul for a walk-off single that plated Kougher with the game-winning run.
Wingard had a big game going 3-for-4 with the double and four RBIs. Fox also was 3-for-4 with a double, while Hodge, Dixon and Farrell each went 2-for-3. Dixon had a triple and two RBIs, while Farrell knocked in a run.
DuBois is now off until Friday evening when it will host the D-10 title game. It plays the winner of Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final pitting Brookville against St. Marys. Brookville beat Brockway, 12-1, in four innings Sunday. The winner of that game would have to beat DuBois twice to win the title.
St. Marys jumped out to the early lead with a pair of unearned runs against DuBois starter Dixon in the first.
Wil Wortman led off the game with a double to left and took third when Ryan Shaffer reached on an error. Dixon then recorded back-to-back strikeouts, and appeared to be out of the inning when he got a routine grounder to short. However, the throw was mishandled at first, allowing both runners to score.
DuBois answered right back in the bottom half of the first.
Hodge and Fox got things jump-started with a single and double, respectively. Wingard followed with a single to score Hodge before Dixon ripped a triple to right to plate both Fox and Wingard to make it 3-2.
St. Marys then came up with a huge defensive play, as center fielder Ben Reynolds caught a fly ball hit by Farrell and threw out Dixon trying to score from third. It was one of two double plays for St. Marys in the game.
Dixon settled in on the mound in the second, recording three strikeouts around a walk.
DuBois then added to its lead with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Hodge worked a two-out walk and later scored on a single by Wingard.
Dixon got a pair of flyouts around a single by O’Neill in the third before disaster struck for DuBois. A fly ball to left that should have ended the inning was misplayed. O’Neill scored on the error, while Reynolds wound up at third.
After a walk ended Dixon’s day on the mound, Cayden Vogt reached on another error as the first batter to face Farrell. Reynolds came home on that miscue to tie the game at 4-4 before Farrell ended the inning with a strikeout.
DuBois regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the third, loading the bases on a walk, hit batsman and error. Farrell, who walked, then scored when St. Marys’ O’Neill turned a 4-3 double play.
DuBois tried to add to that 5-4 lead in the fourth, but Wingard was thrown out at home trying to score from second on a single by Farrell.
St. Marys carried that momentum into the top of the fifth, scoring twice to regain the lead.
Fox was on the mound at that point and struck out the first hitter in the inning. Reynolds then reached on a dropped third strike before Cameron Coudriet put down a sacrifice bunt. An errant throw to first allowed Reynolds to score and Coudriet to end up at third.
Vogt then reached on a bunt where DuBois was late covering first base. Coudriet scored on the play to put St. Marys back on top 6-5.
St. Marys added to that lead with a run in the seventh, when Ryan Shaffer — who reached on a third strike in the dirt — later scored on what was first believed to be another third strike in the dirt with O’Neill at the plate.
It was determined the strike swinging was only the second strike, but Shaffer still scored on what amounted to a wild pitch to give St. Marys a two-run lead.
St. Marys was unable to hold that lead though, as DuBois rallied in the bottom of the sixth to stay unbeaten in the tournament.