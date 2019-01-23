DuBOIS — After a 7-2 Brockway run tied the game at 51 with 2:08 left to play, DuBois Central Catholic went on a 6-0 run to take back control on its way to securing a 61-56 victory at home Tuesday.
After a bucket by Jonathan Kurtz gave the Cardinals a 49-44 lead near the midway point of the quarter, Brockway responded on the other end with a three-pointer by Jon Wood to cut the deficit to two.
After Justin Miknis hit a pair of free throws for DCC, back-to-back scores from Marcus Copelli and Zane Puhala helped the Rovers tie the game at 51 with just over two minutes remaining.
Jalen Kosko then hit a big shot on the other end to give the Cardinals the lead back at 53-51.
After Brockway (4-9) was unable to convert on the other end, the Rovers were forced to foul and send DCC (8-7) to the line.
With 57.8 seconds left in the game, Harrison Starr drew a foul and stepped to the free-throw line for a one-and-one, as his first free throw attempt rolled off the rim giving Brockway a chance to regain possession.
However, the Rovers were unable to corral the loose ball, as a group of players dove to the court in attempt to gain possession and the play eventually led to a jump ball.
The possession arrow favored the home side, as the Cardinals got another chance at the foul line.
This time Miknis drew the foul, as the senior hit both ends of a one-and-one with 51.9 seconds remaining.
Brockway was then unable to convert on the other end and it was forced to foul again, once again sending Miknis to the line in the double bonus, as he hit both free throws to stretch DCC’s lead to 57-51 with 33.6 seconds left to play.
In the closing seconds, Puhala drained a three-pointer on a run out to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 59-56 with 11 seconds remaining, but Miknis drew another foul on the inbounds pass and calmly hit both free throws to secure the 61-56 victory for DCC.
Miknis finished the night 14 of 14 at the free-throw line, including 8 of 8 in the final minute and 10 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
The senior closed out the night with a game-high 19 points to lead the Cardinals to the victory.
“It was a full team win,” DuBois Central Catholic head coach Dom Varacallo said. “Peter Downer stepped up and played well that was huge, Jalen Kosko a freshman coming off the bench his defense changed the game on (Alec) Freemer.”
The head coach noted that with Kosko’s play, he was able to put his defense into a man-to-man approach, which helped them slow down Brockway’s offense.
“I thought our chemistry was amazing tonight,” Varacallo said. “19 of 21 from the line, thats a winning formula when you can get to the line that much and knock down your free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Brockway took the early lead on the night in the first quarter which saw both teams shoot the ball well from behind the arc.
A pair of free throws from Wood and a bucket by Puhala gave the Rovers an early 4-0 lead, as they never trailed in the opening quarter despite facing a pair of ties.
Miknis got the three-pointer barrage started, as five of the final six baskets between the two teams in the opening quarter came from behind the arc.
Alec Freemer responded with a three of his own on the other end to put the Rovers in front 9-5.
Downer then went on a 4-0 run of his own, hitting a pair of free throws and scoring on the inside to tie the game at nine with 2:19 left in the frame.
After Wood hit a three for Brockway, Kurtz responded with a three on the other end for the Cardinals to tie the game for a second time at 12.
Matthew Clark then knocked down a three with five seconds remaining in the quarter to send Brockway into the second with a 12-9 lead.
Downer got the second quarter started with a three-point play to tie the game once again, as Kurtz followed with a bucket to give DCC its first lead of the night at 14-12.
Downer finished the night with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for the Cardinals.
The Rovers then retook the lead on a quick 6-0 run on a three-point play from Puhala and Freemer’s second three of the night, as Brockway led for the remainder of the second quarter.
Puhala also finished with a double-double on the night, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 boards for the Rovers.
Freemer led Brockway with 16 points on the night, with Wood also finishing in double figures with 10 and Marcus Copelli adding eight.
After a basket from Clayton Heckman gave the Rovers a 29-24 lead with 24 seconds remaining, DCC closed out the half on a quick 4-0 run off a pair of turnovers to cut the Rovers’ lead to 29-28 at the half.
Brockway committed six turnovers in the second quarter and 14 on the night, compared to just seven giveaways by DCC.
“Our turnovers were towards the back court which led to layups,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “I thought when we were set, our defense was outstanding, they got a lot of their points from the free throw line and from those turnovers and converting on fast breaks.”
“When they went man-to-man we had two or three straight turnovers and we’ve just gotta do a better job taking care of the ball.”
In the third quarter, another three-pointer from Freemer put the Rovers in front 36-31 at the 3:49 mark.
The Cardinals fought back with a 13-3 run to take a five-point lead of their own at 44-39 late in the quarter.
Brandon Walker sparked the run with seven straight points, including a three-pointer to put DCC in front 38-36.
Kurtz also hit back-to-back shots during the stretch to help add to the Cardinals’ lead, as he also finished in double figures for the Cardinals with 15 points in the win.
With time ticking down in the quarter, Freemer hit a deep three-pointer, his fourth of the night, just before the buzzer to cut DCC’s lead to 44-42 heading into the final quarter of play.
The teams then traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter, before Miknis’ strong performance at the foul line closed out the win for DCC.
The game was the third time the teams have faced each other this season, as Brockway won the first meeting at the DuBois Holiday Tournament and DCC has now won the last two meetings, including winning in Brockway Jan. 2.
“In the first game Brockway wanted it more, in the second game we wanted it more,” Varacallo said. “I thought tonight both teams wanted it equally and it just came down to a few plays.”
The Cardinals coach credited the play of Brockway and said all three games were battles and said his team just made enough plays to win the game against a tough opponent.
Clark noted that a few mistakes hurt his team in both losses to DCC and have been hurting his team in a lot of their games as of late.
“In the last four or five games its been a lot of little things and those little things add up to not letting us get over the hump,” Clark said.
Varacallo said over the three games against the Rovers, he was especially impressed with the play of Puhala.
“The way he (Puhala) approaches the game, he’s just such a fierce competitor and is a good leader for that team,” Varacallo said. “I really respect the way he plays the game.”
Both teams are back in action Friday as DuBois Central Catholic hosts Ridgway and Brockway travels to face Curwensville.
