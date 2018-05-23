LORETTO — The DuBois and Central Mountain softball teams will lock horns for the District 6/9 Class 5A championship today, marking the second straight year the two foes will battle each other for the crown.
Central Mountain took home the championship trophy last year with a 6-1 victory at Penn State’s Beard Field, then went on to beat Meadville in the District 6/9/10 subregional game before going 1-1 in the state playoffs. That victory avenged a 6-1 loss to DuBois in the regular season last year at the Lady Wildcats’ annual tournament.
This time around, DuBois (12-7) is the team looking for some revenge after falling to Central Mountain, 11-7, in the consolation game of the Lady Wildcats’ tourney. The game’s location also is different this year, as District 6 has moved all its championship games from Beard Field to St. Francis University.
The change in venue may not be a bad thing for the Lady Beavers, who are winless in three title-game appearances at Beard Field since it opened in 2011.
DuBois lost a tough 3-2 contest to State College in the 2011 D-6/9 5A finals, then dropped even more of a heartbreaker in 2015 to Mifflin County, 4-3.
The Lady Beavers took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh in the latter game, only to see Mifflin County tie the game in the bottom of the seventh before winning in walk-off fashion in the eighth.
DuBois beat Central Mountain, 9-3, in the semifinals in 2015 prior to the loss to Mifflin County, with current senior Sarah Snyder being the only current player to appear in that postseason as a courtesy runner in the win over Central Mountain.
Four years later, Snyder is one of the team’s leaders — along with fellow seniors Danessa Allison, Kyle Bundy, Kacie Means, Molly Nosker and Lexi Ray — looking to get the Lady Beavers back to the state playoffs before they graduate. A win today makes that happen as District 10 has no representative for this year’s subregional game.
Bundy leads the Lady Beaver offense, hitting .517 (31-for-60) on the season with 23 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She also has four doubles, three triples, two home runs. Ray is tied for the team lead with three homers and is second with 20 RBIs while hitting .362.
Snyder (.393) and Means (.346) both sport strong averages. Snyder has scored 22 runs and hit five doubles, while Means has 19 RBIs.
Sophomores Maddy Ho and Kaylee Sadowski have added some extra pop to the DuBois lineup. Ho is hitting .432 (19-for-44) with three doubles, five triples, three homers and 19 RBIs. Sadowski sports a .377 average (20-for-53) with six doubles and 14 RBIs.
Meeting for the fourth time in the past two years, the two teams will be very familiar with each other when they take the field today.
The one possible advantage DuBois is the fact Central Mountain didn’t see either of its starting pitchers — Nosker and Snyder — in the first meeting, while the Lady Wildcats threw both its pitchers — Caitlyn Brush and Madison Knepp — in that contest.
DuBois started freshman Aleigha Geer in that first meeting, and she gave DuBois a chance to win until Central Mountain pulled away late.
This time around, expect to see Nosker or Snyder in the circle. if Nosker starts, Snyder will be in left field.
Nosker is 5-1 on the season with a 2.71 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. Snyder, a lefty, sports a 3-5 record with 4.52 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 innings of work.
Whoever starts will have to find a way to contain the trio of Morgan Wetzel, Skylar Smith and Knepp in the middle of the Central Mountain lineup. The three accounted for seven of the Lady Wildcats’ 12 hits in the first meeting. Wetzel and Smith each hit homers, while Knepp had a double.
Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
