DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic was unable to get anything going offensively as it was defeated 14-0 by visiting Punxsutawney Monday afternoon.
The Chucks broke the scoreless tie in the 14th minute when a Jaugar McDivitt assist found Vincent Gigliotti in the box who fired the ball into the back of the net.
That was just the beginning for Punxsy, as it went on to score six more goals in the half and added seven more after the break to secure the commanding victory.
Just over three minutes after the opening goal, Graham Lott set Gigliotti up in the box for his second goal of the game.
DuBois Central’s first of two shots, both of which came in the first half, came in the 21st minute when Tristan Engle fired a free kick from well outside the box over the cross bar.
Two minutes later Punxsy added to its lead when Gigliotti set up Zach Reitz for a goal before Gigliotti recorded a second assist on a give-and-go to McDivitt 28:34 into the game.
The Cardinals’ second and final shot of the contest came between those two Punxsy tallies, as Engle fired a free kick from just outside the top corner of the box into the side netting.
McDivitt later added his second assist of the half on a Ben Gigliotti goal, which was the first of three Chucks’ tallies in the final 10 minutes of the half.
Punxsutawney then scored two goals in the span of 38 seconds in the closing minutes of the first half.
The first came when Ben Gigliotti fired a shot towards goal that deflected off a DCC defender and right to John Mizerock, who converted an open look on goal.
Ethan Presloid then made a long run into the box and found the back of the net with 1:29 to go in the opening half.
Vincent Gigliotti got the scoring started after the break and finished off his hat trick with a goal in the 45th minute.
Graham Lott then helped the Chucks score a pair of goals in a span of 1:10, as he first scored on a cross from Mizerock, then assisted Reitz’s second goal of the game.
Garrett Eddy, Zack Wymer, Grant Miller and Alex Momyer all added goals in the second half for the Punxsutawney to bring the final score to 14-0.
The Chucks finished with a 40-2 edge in shots as they earned nine corners in the game while DCC had no corner kicks.
In net, Parker Meholcik had four saves in the first half, while Ian Boland and Ethan Kness split time in net in the second half and made three and six saves respectively.
“When you get in a situation like this when you’re getting beat a lot, it’s just a matter of kids learning to keep their cool and not get too frustrated about everything,” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said.
“The kids will learn, the inexperience is obviously there, but this is a teaching point for the kids, there is always some kind of positive in a game no matter what the score is, we still moved the ball well at times.”
“We just have to have decent passes and move with and without the ball for a full 80 minutes and that definitely wasn’t there today, but it’s over and done with now and we still have a little over half the season to improve.”
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Wednesday on the road against Brookville at 4 p.m.