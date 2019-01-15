DuBOIS — After trailing for most of the second half Monday night, the DuBois Christian School boys basketball team found themselves tied with Belleville Mennonite at 34 late in the fourth quarter after a three-point play from Gabe Hoover with 2:38 left in game.
The Eagles were unable to make the plays they needed to in order to win over the closing minutes, as Belleville closed the game on a 10-3 run to secure a 44-37 victory.
After Hoover converted inside while drawing a foul and finished off the three-point play at the foul line, the Thunder responded right away with a pair of 3-pointers of their own.
Tristin Henderson hit the first three just eight seconds after Hoover had tied the game, then after DuBois Christian was unable to score on the other end, David Yoder drained a 3-pointer to give Belleville a six-point lead.
After a basket from Hoover cut the deficit to 40-36 with 1:05 remaining, the Eagles were held without a basket the remainder of the game, as their lone point came on a Hoover free throw in the closing seconds.
DuBois Christian was without one of its starters in Zaden Thomas, who sat out the game with an injury.
“We didn’t have subs, we had really young players and they (Belleville) could continue to sub,” DuBois Christian School head coach Barth Thomas said. “I think coming down the stretch our kids were tired and could not finish.”
Both sides struggled to get anything going offensively to start the game, as the first points did not come until the 3:48 mark of the first quarter, when Henderson hit a free throw for the Thunder.
The first made basket of the game came from Belleville’s Zac Shook with 3:12 left in the first quarter, as DuBois Christian (4-8) responded with its first points of the game at 2:53 when Adam Mowrey hit a jump shot.
Mowrey was the lone scorer in the first quarter for the Eagles, as he also converted on a shot with 34 seconds left in the quarter, as Belleville held a 5-4 lead after the opening eight minutes of play.
The second quarter saw both offenses come alive, as after the two sides combined for just nine points in the first, 30 points were scored between the two teams in the second.
The teams traded made shots throughout the quarter, as DuBois Christian closed out the half on a 4-0 run on a pair of made free throws by Hoover then a basket from Alex Hallowell with just 10 seconds remaining in the quarter to take a 20-19 lead into the half.
After a high-scoring second, the third quarter reverted back to an offensive struggle, as the Eagles finished the quarter with only one made basket.
Colin Thomas made the lone shot in the third quarter for DCS, as its only other point of the quarter came on a Hallowell free throw.
Belleville closed out the frame on a 4-0 run over the final 51 seconds on made shots from Henderson and Scott Hertzog to take a 28-23 lead into the final quarter of play.
Thomas noted that when Belleville went to a man-to-man look defensively, that caused his team to struggle on offense at first.
“It took us a while to calm down and start playing again as a team,” Thomas said. “That’s high school basketball when you flip defenses on the young kids and they lose their composure.”
After hitting just one shot in the third quarter, DuBois Christian came out in the fourth quarter and drained a pair of shots in the first 29 seconds to cut the deficit to one.
Mowrey scored on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, as Hoover followed with a basket after a Belleville turnover to bring the score to 28-27 at the 7:31 mark of the fourth quarter.
After a 4-0 run for Belleville on baskets from Henderson and Snook stretched the lead back to 34-29, Hoover responded with a 5-0 run on his own, capped off by the old-fashioned three-point play to tie the game at 34.
Henderson scored a team-high 14 points for Belleville Mennonite, while Shook added 13 and Yoder also finished in double figures with 10 behind a pair of three-pointers.
That is when the Thunder put the game away on a 10-3 run to close out the road victory.
Hoover finished the night with a double-double for the Eagles, scoring a game-high 18 points along with a game-high 13 rebounds, as well as blocking several shots on the inside on the defensive end.
Mowrey added seven points for DuBois Christian, while Hallowell and Thomas each chipped in five.
The Eagles head coach noted that overall, he was very pleased with his team’s performance, especially considering they were playing without a key contributor on both ends of the court.
“Our kids are starting to really play, pass the ball and work as a team,” Thomas said. “We’re expecting to finish the year a lot stronger than what we have been.”
DuBois Christian School is back in action today as the Eagles play host to Centre County Christian at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.