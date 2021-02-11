HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams captured their second straight sweep Tuesday night at Calvary Huntingdon and their fourth in the last five matchups.
Tuesday’s wins came in completely different ways, as the Lady Eagles led wire-to-wire in a 47-20 victory, while the Eagles used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Huntingdon, 41-36.
The win was the fifth in a row for the DCS girls (9-2, 5-2 in ACAA West), while the boys (6-7, 5-3 in ACAA West) have won two in a row and four of five. The Lady Eagles are currently tied with Blair County Christian for first place in the ACAA West Division with 15 points, while the Eagles are tied for second place with Huntingdon Christian (15 points).
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter Tuesday, thanks in large part to Emily Deitch, who hit four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes to account for all 12 of her points in the game.
DuBois Christian then seized control of the game with a 13-2 second quarter to take a 27-9 lead into halftime. The Lady Eagles kept that momentum going in the third, outscoring Calvary 16-5 to build a commanding 43-14 lead.
Grace Deitch powered DCS in the second and third as she scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the two quarters. Rorrie Maynard added eight points in the win.
In the night cap, it was host Calvary that got off to the fast start and led the Eagles 14-3 after the opening eight minutes. DuBois Christian righted the ship a little in the second, using a 10-7 advantage to get back within single digits at 21-13.
The DCS boys cut that deficit to six (34-28) after three quarters before dominating the final eight minutes. The Eagles outscored Huntingdon 13-2 in the fourth to come away with the five-point victory.
Isaac Smith fueled that big fourth for DCS as he scored all eight of his points in the quarter. Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with a game-high 18 points, while Adam Mowrey and Devon Thomas rounded out the team’s scoring with nine and six points, respectively.
Both DuBois Christian squads are back in action tonight at Johnstown Christian School
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 47,
CALVARY HUNTINGDON 20
Score by Quarters
Calvary 7 2 5 6 — 20
DCS 14 13 16 4 — 47
Calvary Huntingdon—20
Lauren Peacher 4 1-4 10, Lexis Corbin 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Anderson 1 0-0 2, Macayla Mills 1 0-0 2, Bethany Suttles 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Emily Suttles 0 0-0 0, Addy Bush 2 0-0 4, Maddie Ayers 0 0-0 0, Eva Denning 1 0-0 2, Andrea Schroeder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-4 20.
DuBois Christian—47
Emily Deitch 4 0-0 12, Rorrie Maynard 3 2-2 8, Fiona Riss 0 1-2 1, Grace Deitch 8 0-0 16, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Regan George 1 0-0 2, Dessie Preston 2 0-0 4, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0, Ella Shenkle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-4 47.
Three-pointers: Calvary 1 (Peachey), DCS 4 (E. Deitch 4).
BOYS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41
CALVARY HUNTINGDON 36
Score by Quarters
Calvary 14 7 13 2 — 36
DCS 3 10 15 13 — 41
Calvary Huntingdon—36
Deacon Kuhstos 6 0-2 14, Lucas Montoro 3 3-4 9, Noah Bush 3 1-1 7, Tyrell Lapp 0 0-0 0, Paiton Zimmerman 1 2-4 4, Conner Hawn 1 0-0 2, Micah Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-11 36.
DuBois Christian—41
Gabe Hoover 5 15-6 18, Adam Mowrey 4 1-2 9, Devon Thomas 2 1-2 6, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 3 0-0 8, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-10 41.
Three-pointers: Calvary 2 (Kuhstos 2), DCS 4 (Hoover, Thomas, Smith 2)