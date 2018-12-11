DuBOIS — Coming off three straight road victories to start the season, the DuBois Christian School girls basketball team showed some nerves in front of more familiar faces Monday in its 34-14 victory against Calvary Christian Academy in the Lady Eagles’ home opener.
Luckily for DuBois Christian, its stifling defense helped offset some of those early nerves against their opponents from Clymer. The Lady Eagles managed just eight points in each of the first two quarters, but their defense held the Lady Patriots scoreless through 16 minutes as they took a 16-0 advantage into halftime.
DuBois Christian head coach Pastor Mark Montgomery started the second half with his starters on the bench before mixing them in with his reserves throughout the second half.
That led to much more competitive second half, one where DCS outscored the Lady Patriots 18-14 in what turned out to be a 20-point victory for the Lady Eagles’ fourth straight win to open the season.
Junior Gabby Meholick posted a double-double to lead the way for DuBois Christian. She scored a game-high 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Freshman Emily Deitch added eight points, while eighth grader Grace Deitch and freshman Rorrie Maynard came off the bench to chip in six and four points, respectively.
“Our first three games were on the road, and we really worked our full-court press in all three of those games and won them,” said Montgomery. “They were more nervous tonight than in any of those games. Coming home and playing in front of their friends and family, they were really uptight.
“But, it was good to get all the girls in and get them some playing time.”
Meholick got the Lady Eagles off and running she hit a jumper just 23 seconds into the game. However, the rest of the quarter was a struggle for both teams as each side committed 15 turnovers.
All those miscues meant neither team got into any type of rhythm. Calvary Christian failed to score in the quarter, while DCS had two different three-minute stretches where it failed to find the bottom of the basket.
However, DuBois Christian did get hoops Hannah Deitch and Maynard, and a second by Meholick in the final minute, to lead 8-0 after one quarter.
Turnovers continued to plague Calvary Christian in the second quarter, while DuBois Christia managed to take care of the ball a little better. Still, the Lady Eagles still only scored eight points in the quarter to take a 16-0 lead into the break.
Meholick scored two more baskets in the second quarter, while Grace Deitch and Hannah Mowrey added hoops.
The Lady Eagles finally settled in during the third quarter despite the lineup constantly changing and outscored the Lady Patriots 16-8 in the frame.
Calvary Christian’s Meghan Shank scored the opening basket of the third quarter for her team’s first points of the night. Shank led the Lady Patriots with eight points — four in each of the final two quarters.
Emily Deitch scored six of her eight points in the third quarter, while Grace Deitch had four of her six. Mowrey and Maynard also had buckets in the third, while seventh grader Hannah McCabe went 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the fourth quarter, as Calvary Christian outscored DCS 6-2 over the final eight minutes. Meholick had the lone basket in the fourth for the Lady Eagles.
DuBois Christian (4-0) opens Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play this evening with a home game against Great Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.