DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys basketball team struggled on both ends of the court as they were defeated 52-19 at home by Blair County Christian Tuesday.
The Bobcats held a slight edge over DCS in made baskets in the opening quarter, converting on three shots while the Eagles knocked down two shots in the quarter.
The difference was, all three of Blair County’s made baskets in the first quarter were from behind the arc, as both of DuBois Christian’s field goals were two-pointers.
Jonathan Hight drained a pair of three-pointers in the first half for the away side, as Jacob McCoy added a trey in the opening quarter.
Hight also converted a free throw in the quarter, as Blair County led 10-4 after the first quarter of action.
“We couldn’t get started and it just continued to progress not in a good direction,” DuBois Christian head coach Barth Thomas said. “We had a tough game last night and I think the kids were a little tired.”
The Eagles coach said his team’s struggles shooting can be linked to their inability to get good looks from the inside.
“It’s an inside out game and they want to play outside in,” Thomas said.
In the second quarter, the Bobcats took total control of the game, outscoring DuBois Christian 20-3 in the frame to take a commanding 30-7 lead into the half.
DuBois Christian managed just one made basket in the quarter, which came from Zaden Thomas, as a Gabe Hoover free throw was the Eagles only other point in the second quarter.
The quarter included a 14-0 run for Blair County, aided by back-to-back three pointers, one apiece from Hight and Hudson Dull as the Bobcats took total control of the game.
DuBois Christian continued to struggle on the offensive end of the court in the second half, as Blair County stayed hot on offense and continued to add to their big lead.
High knocked down two more three-pointers in the quarter, finishing the game with five to lead all scorers with 15 points.
Hight also added 10 rebounds on the night to finish with a double-double, while Davis Dull added eight points and 12 rebounds and McCoy also scored eight points in the win.
The Bobcats finished the game with a 36-21 edge in rebounds, which led to several second-chance baskets, while the Eagles’ second-chance opportunities were limited.
“They got position on us and our kids just didn’t get the box out going,” Thomas said. “Basketball is a tough sport if you get beat to the position and that’s what happened tonight.”
Adam Mowrey converted on the Eagles’ only three-pointer of the night to account for half of DuBois Christian’s points in the quarter, as they were outscored 16-6 in the frame and trailed 46-13 heading into the final quarter of play.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter, as both teams managed just six points in the final frame as Blair County secured the 52-19 victory.
Alex Hallowell led DuBois Christian with six points and also grabbed four rebounds, while Hoover added four points and six boards.
“We’ll pick our heads up and go back at it the next time,” Thomas said.
DuBois Christian returns to the court Thursday, as they face Clearfield Alliance on the road at 7 p.m.
