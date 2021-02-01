DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams made it two sweeps in as many nights Friday, as both squads upended visiting Calvary Christian Academy on Senior Night at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
The Lady Eagles pulled out a low-scoring but hard fought victory at the buzzer in overtime, 25-22, while the Eagles used a strong first half to come away with a 50-43 victory.
In between games, DuBois Christian’s three senior boys — Gabe Hoover, Adam Mowrey and Devon Thomas — were honored. The girls team has no seniors this season.
The girls contest was close for most of the night, with each side struggling to find points. Calvary Christian held a slim 9-8 lead at the break and mantained that one-point edge entering the fourth after both teams scored just two points in the third.
The visitors managed to push their lead to six (20-14) in the fourth, but sisters Emily and Grace Deitch each hit 3-pointers late in the quarter to knot things at 20-20 and force overtime.
Points continued to be a premium in OT, as Grace Deitch and Kya Kuhstos each scored hoops for their respective teams. With time winding down. Grace Deitch won the game for the Lady Eagles when she hit her second 3-pointer of the night at the buzzer for the 25-22 victory.
Grace Deitch led all scorers with 14 points. Sister Emily Deitch added five points, while Fiona Riss (4) and Lily Shenkle (2) accounting for the remainder of the Lady Eagles’ points. Kuhstos led Calvary Christian with 13 points.
Neither side did themselves any favors at the free throw line in the tight contest. Calvary Christian made just 4 of 21 free throws, while DCS was 0 of 6.
On the boys’ side, Senior Night proved to be a game to remember for Hoover, who scored inside and out on his way to recording a game-high 31 points. Hoover tallied 22 of those points in the first half as the Eagles built a 31-20 halftime lead. He also hit all five of his 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
Mowrey also reached double figures with 12 points, while Powell had four as the senior trio accounted for 47 of the Eagles’ 50 points in the game. The team’s other three points came on a trey by Isaac Smith in the fourth quarter.
Hoover’s huge night pushed him over the 900-point mark (currently at 907) as he tries to reach the 1,000-point milestone before his career ends despite missing action this season due to injury.
Both DCS squads travel to Calvary Baptist-Clymer on Tuesday.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 25,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN 22 (OT)
Score by Quarters
Calvary 5 4 2 9 2 — 22
DCS 4 4 2 10 3 — 25
Calvary Christian—22
Lauren Peachey 0 1-7 1, Lexi Corbin 0 0-0 0, Kya Kuhstos 5 3-8 13, Macayla Mills 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Anderson 3 0-2 6, Katrina Donnelly 0 0-2 0, Eva Penning 0 0-2 0, Bethany Suttles 0 0-0 0. 9 4-21 22
DuBois Christian—25
Emily Deitch 2 0-0 5, Fiona Riss 2 0-0 4, Grace Deitch 6 0-0 14, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-6 25.
Three-pointers: Calvary 0, DCS 3 (E. Deitch, G. Deitch 2)
BOYS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 50,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN 43
Score by Quarters
Calvary 12 8 16 7 — 43
DCS 15 16 12 7 — 50
Calvary Christian—43
Deacon Kuhstos 7 2-5 17, Lucas Montoro 6 2-2 14, Noah Bush 1 0-2 3, Tyrell Lapp 1 1-2 3, Paiton Zimmerman 2 0-4 4, Conner Hawn 0 0-0 0, Micah Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-15 43.
DuBois Christian—50
Gabe Hoover12 2-7 31, Adam Mowrey 5 2-6 12, Devon Thomas 2 0-0 4, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 1 0-0 3, Landon Whitaker 0 0-2 0. Ceden Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-17 50.
Three-pointers: Calvary 4 (Kuhstos 3, Bush), DCS 6 (Hoover 5, Smith).