DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School will host the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) Basketball Tournament for the first time this week, with the event set to be held at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center Thursday through Saturday.
The event features six-team tournaments for both boys and girls, with the Top 3 teams from both the East and West Divisions competing in the single-elimination tourney. Every team is guaranteed two games, though, as fifth- and third-place games will be played on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Both DuBois Christian squads will be in action, as each landed the No. 2 seed in the West Division and will play back-to-back games Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles (20-1), who are entrenched in one of the best seasons in school history, actually tied for first in the West with Blair County Christian. The teams split their regular season meetings — each winning on the other’s floor — while posting identical 11-1 divisional records.
However, Blair County (22-4) was awarded the top seed out of the west by virtue of winning a coin flip Friday night. That top seed gives Blair County a bye into Friday’s semifinals, where it awaits the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal pitting Meadowbrook Christian School (East No. 2; 10-2, 15-7) v. Calvary Christian Academy (West No. 3; 8-4, 13-4) at 3:30 p.m.
The host Lady Eagles will then battle Juniata Mennonite School (East No. 3; 8-4, 24-11) in the other quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game gets East Division champ Northumberland Christian School (11-0, 21-4) in Friday’s semifinals at 3:30 p.m.
“It’s been a great season, and we’re 20-1 now,” said Lady Eagles coach Pastor Mark Montgomery. “I don’t believe we’ve ever won 20 games before. We’ve had some seasons were we’ve played 25 or 26 games, but this is the highest win percentage we’ve ever had. This has just been a great group of girls.
“We’re hoping in the tournament we’ll be able to do something. There are some pretty good teams from the East coming over. We’ve never had a (ACAA) tournament here when we put restrooms out here in the lobby, we said ok lets have it. We’re also bring in more seats and moving the concessions downstairs.
“It will be great for our kids to sleep in the their own beds. And, for Gabby (Meholick) and Hannah (Deitch), and the three guys (Alex Hallowell, Colin Thomas, Zaden Thomas) to have all the fans here and watch their last games, it will be a nice conclusion to their senior year.
“We’ve made this into a nice facility and it will be nice to show it off. It will be a fun couple days.”
The losers of Thursday’s quarterfinals will meet in a fifth-place game Friday at noon.
On Saturday, the semifinal losers will square off in a third-place game at 10 a.m., with the championship contest slated for 1 p.m.
On the boys’ side, the DCS boys garnered the second seed in the West after going 10-2 in divisional play. The Eagles (11-8 overall) battle Grace Prep (East No. 3; 7-5, 13-6) Thursday night in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. The winner gets East Division champ Northumberland Christian School (11-0, 15-7) in Friday’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m.
“It’a going to be a great experience for the school, and I’m glad we got to host the tournament,” said Eagles coach Barth Thomas. “It’s going to be good to have the teams from out East come, because they have really nice gyms out there and we’re proud of our new gym floor and work we’ve done here.
“It’s a good promotion for our little school and we’re definitely excited to have it. We’re playing Thursday night under the lights (8 p.m.), so that will be a good experience for the kids. We’ll get to watch some of the other games before we play and then to finish off the night will be really exciting.”
The other boys quarterfinal Thursday has Meadowbrook Christian (East No. 2; 8-4, 11-11) facing Huntingdon Christian School (West No. 3; 7-5, 10-6) at 4:30 p.m. West champ Blair County Christian (12-0, 18-6) plays the winner of that matchup in Friday’s semifinals at 8 p.m.
The boys fifth-place game is Friday at 1:30 p.m.. The semifinal losers will battle for third on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., while the title game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Athletic Director Derrick Polohonki echoed is his coaches thoughts about hosting the tournament for the first time.
“We’re excited about the attention it’s going to bring to the school, and the chance to host other teams who maybe don’t get come here as much and even the teams we get to play often,” said Polohonki. “We’re just looking to be hospitable towards them and to give a great experience to the fans and all the players.
“Our players are super excited to have it here on their home court. We have a great fan base through our church here at First Baptist. We have a lot of members who come out and really don’t have a horse in the race so to speak, but come out and support the team anyway. It will be great to have that foundation as a fan base for our players during the tournament.”
All tournament games will be streamed online. There will be a link on the DuBois Christian Schools website at www.mydcs.org, as well as the ACAA website at www.acaastats.com, for people who wish to view the games online.