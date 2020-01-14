DuBOIS — Rivals DuBois and Clearfield met in the pool Monday night at DuBois Area High School and split the meet.
The DuBois girls pulled out a thrilling 89-87 victory, winning the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay to secure the win, while the Clearfield boys eased their way to a 117-62 triumph.
"It was a great meet for us," said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. "We knew Clearfield was going to be a very tough team to face. They have a lot of talent and are great racers."
The Lady Beavers and Lady Bison split the meet down the middle wins-wise, as each captured six events. However, DuBois managed to collect a few more points with its depth to take home the win — which comes on the heels of the Lady Beavers winning the team crown Saturday at Clearfield's Arstic Swim Classic.
Abby Dressler led the way for the Lady Beavers as she won three events on the night. She touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:05.56) and 100 backstroke (1:05.79) while also anchoring the 400 free relay squad to victory at the end of the meet.
She teamed up with Dru Javens, Alayna Cornelius and Rayna Fenstermacher to post a time of 3:57.75, beating Clearfield's top squad by more than 17 seconds.
Fenstermacher added a win in the 100 free (57.27), while Anna Wingard captured the 100 breaststroke (1:17.83) and Jessica Brant the 100 butterfly (1:06.23).
The Lady Beavers also got runner-up individual finishes from Javens (200 free, 500 free), Fenstermacher (200 IM), Cornelius (50 free) and Trista Truesdale (100 free). Truesdale's second was big as she edged Clearfield's Christina McGinnis by .40 seconds.
Wingard added a third in the 200 IM while Truesdale was third in the 50 free. Other Lady Beavers to collect third places were Cornelius (100 butterfly), Brant (100 backstroke) and Alyssa Horner (100 breaststroke).
"On the girls side of it, we all knew it was going to be close one," said Gressler. "It was just going to be a matter of which team had that extra little bit to put them over the edge and get the win.
"Trista Truesdale and Alyssa Horner had some key swims for us. They both found a way to get to the wall just a few tenths ahead of their competition with some nice time drops and that made the difference. It easily could have gone the other way, but our girls found a way. They should be very proud of themselves tonight."
Clearfield dominated the boys side, winning 11 of the 12 events.
DuBois' lone win came from Tucker Fenstermacher in the 50 freestyle, where he bested Bison Justin Maines by .41 seconds (23.07-23.48). Fenstermacher added an individual runner-up finish in the 100 free.
Isaac Wayne collected a pair of runner-up finishes (200 free, 500 free), while teammates Kolton Gwizdala (100 butterfly) and Christian Roemer (100 breaststroke) also were runners-up in their respective events.
Gwizdala added a third in the 50 free, with Logan Wells (100 butterfly), Mitchell Drahushak (100 free) and Joda Fenstermacher (500 free) chipping in third-place finishes.
"The guys had a really nice meet as well," said Gressler. "They were going against a team with PIAA medalists and great talent. Our guys held strong and did very well despite being outnumbered. Christian Roemer swam very well. He had his first 500 freestyle race and came back a bit later with a best in the 100 breaststroke.
"We go back to Clearfield early next month. There are some new swimmers there that are rapidly improving as well as having a solid veteran base. The girls know that while they won tonight, repeating at their pool won't be an easy thing to do. They'll be ready for us and we have some work to do."
DuBois is back in action Monday at Brookville.