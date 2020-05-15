A lot of athletes who compete at the high school level never become so-called “stars,” but that doesn’t mean they love the sport(s) they are involved in any less or can’t make in impact in their own way — whether it be as a starter, role player or reserve who pushes others in practice.
DuBois senior Cullen Corle is one of those athletes who may not be a household name but tried to do his part when called upon during his baseball career for the Beavers.
Corle began playing baseball when he six years old and came up through the youth leagues in DuBois. He reached the varsity level as a sophomore and earned his first letter as a junior before seeing his senior campaign wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added a second sport to his resume a year ago, as he started to play golf last summer. He decided to go out for the DAHS golf team last fall and played a handful of varsity matches.
Outside that one golf season, Corle has been a baseball player for most his life.
Throughout his varsity career, Corle primarily played first base — where he gave the Beavers solid defensive play — and was usually hit for when in the lineup.
He first saw the field at the varsity level as a sophomore. He played in four games that season and went 0-for-7 in limited plate appearances.
His role vastly increased as a junior last season, as he played in 12 of 20 games for a Beavers squad that went 8-12. When he got the chance to hit, he went 3-for-18 (.167 avg.) with a double, RBI and five runs scored.
“I like playing sports because it’s sort of an escape from other things,” said Corle. “You can have a rough day, then do your thing on the field and have a different mindset. The majority of the friends I’ve grown close to I’ve either competed with or against on the baseball field.
“It also builds character, and you learn a whole new skill set when you compete.
“Baseball is my favorite sport. I’ve always had a passion for the sport. You can never stop getting better and seeing your results on the field is rewarding. The best part is that I get to compete with my closest friends.”
Corle was unable to suit up for the Beavers for his his senior year on the diamond with the season was cancelled and schools closed because of COVID-19. He also is missing out on American Legion Baseball this summer, which also was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“I can understand the closure of schools and spring sports (not Legion baseball, that was too fast of a closure),” said Corle. “It is definitely not what any of us student-athletes wanted. Us spring athletes have been working out and perfecting our game all winter, and it’s a punch in the gut feeling.
“We had a good group of guys on the baseball team this year, and we had the chance to do great things. For us seniors, this was our year to put everything on the table, and it was taken away from us. Even though it’s hard, at the end of the day, you just have to accept it and feel for other students throughout the state going through the same situation.”
Corle said his favorite game came last summer and was DuBois’ opening game against Hopewell at the Pennsylvania American Legion State Championships, which were held at Showers Field.
“I had a pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the 7th,” said Corle. “We ended up losing the game (4-3), but it was a very fun game to be a part of.”
Corle’s hit in that game made it 4-3, but he was stranded at third as the tying run with the bases loaded when Hopewell got the final out.
Outside of his sports, Corle is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council and is the 2020 senior class president. He also has a job.
Corle said handling sports, school and working can be hard.
“It is definitely a challenge balancing everything during high school sports, especially during the spring when you’re going to school, working 30 hours a week and (playing) baseball on top of that,” he said.
The son of William Corle and Tanya Lange, the Beaver senior has two younger siblings — brother Carson Corle and sister Paitlyn Lange.
The Beaver said both his parents have made big impacts on his life.
“My role model(s) would have to be my mom and dad,” said Corle. “Both have taught me many lessons throughout life to help me succeed, and they support me in everything I do. I love them both very much.”
After graduation, Corle will attend Penn State University’s main campus to study finance. He plans to play club baseball there.