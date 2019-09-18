DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams hosted a quad-meet Wednesday in the debut of its new course in the area surrounding the high school track and had both individual winners while going a combined 5-1 on the day.
Due to the volume of runners, the boys and girls races were held separately, and it was McKellan Jaramillo who won the boys’ race with the fastest time of the day at 18:09. Lady Beaver Morgan Rothrock (23:35) crossed the finish line first in the girls’ event.
Both winners go into the books as holding the first course records, setting the times for boys and girls runners to shoot for going forward in future events.
Jaramillo powered a dominant performance by the Beavers on the boys’ side, as they beat DCC (19-42), St. Marys (15-50) and Kane (16-48).
Jaramillo and DuBois Central Catholic’s Jon Ritsick ran together for most of the day, but Jaramillo pulled away late to beat the Cardinal by 13 seconds. Jaramillo was one of six Beavers to finish in the Top 10 on the day.
After Ritsick, DuBois’ Ryan White crossed the line line third place (18:59), while Joe Foradora (19:17) and AC Deemer (19:27) were fourth and fifth, respectively. Central Catholic’s JP Piccirillo was sixth (19:47), while Beavers Ryan Gildersleeve (19:59) and Ed Scott (20:10) were eighth and 10th.
Scott was followed across the line by teammates Jaedon Yarus (11th, 20:32) and Christian Roemer (12th, 20:37).
St. Marys top finisher was Jacob Schauer, who was 13th with a time of 20:45. Central’s Brenden Paisley (20:48) and DuBois’ Gauge Gulvas (20:52) rounded out the Top 15 in the boys’ race.
The Beavers improved to 10-1 on the season with the sweep of the meet.
On the girls’ side, the event was a two-person battle between Rothrock and DCC’s Jaci Mennetti, and it was the Lady Cardinal who led for a large portion of the race. However, Rothrock made her move late and beat Mennitti to the finish line by nine seconds.
It was a sea of St. Marys red after that though, as the Lady Dutch’s top five competitors ran as a pack the entire race and came into the finish line together in a straight line to record near identical times to help capture a 20-35 victory against DuBois.
When the times were recorded, third through seventh place went to St. Marys’ Lucy Anthony, Megan Quesenberry, Izzy Catalone, Tessa Grotzinger and Brianna Grotzinger in that order with times that ranged between 24:27 or 24:28.
The next four runners to come in where all Lady Beavers. Kyra Hoover was eighth (24:32), just four seconds behind the pack of Lady Dutch runners, while Emalee Horner was ninth in 24:59. Anna Wingard (25:06) rounded out the Top 10, with Ashley Usaitis (25:18) placing 11th.
DuBois’ Gabby Horner (14th, 28:52) added a Top 15 finish, as did DCC’s JoAnne Case (15th, 29:21).
While the Lady Beavers lost to St. Marys, they beat DCC (19-42) and Kane (16-48) and now sit at 9-2 on the season.
DuBois returns to action Saturday at the Blue Devil Invite.
In the junior high event, DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez (12:23) was the overall winner, with teammate Rudy Williams finishing second in 12:33. St. Marys’ Jack Beyer (12:52) was third, while Beaver Andre Sconzo (13:14) was fourth. St. Marys’ Brandon Henry (14:08) rounded out the boys’ Top 5 and was the eighth runner overall.
The girls winner was DuBois’ Morgan Roemer, whose time of 13:35 was the the fifth best on the day. Teammate Melina Powers was second, and sixth best overall, at 13:45, while St. Marys’ Lucia Hayes (14:06) was third in the girls’ race. Her time was sixth overall.
DuBois Delaney Yarus (14:48) and Sidney Beers (15:06.07) were fourth and fifth, respectively, finished off the girls’ Top 5.