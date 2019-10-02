DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams celebrated Senior Day Tuesday and went a combined 4-2 in a quad-meet against Punxsutawney, Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic.
Both DuBois squads lost to Punxsy — the boys by a score of 21-34 and the girls by a much closer margin of 26-30 — but swept Brockway and DCC. The girls beat DCC 17-46 and Brockway 16-45, while the boys bested the Cardinals 20-43 and Rovers 19-42.
DuBois honored its six seniors — Madisan Cable, Gauge Gulvas, Krya Hoover, Emalee Horner, Ed Scott and Ashley Usaitis — prior to the varsity meet. Since Central Catholic doesn’t have a home course, the event also was used to honor its seniors who competed on the day: Dylan Foster, Jaci Mennetti, Madisan Miller, Rachael Miller, Madisan Miscavish, Alex Ochs, Shane Paisley and Jon Ritsick.
Action then got under way with the girls race.
And it was a freshman who owned Senior Day as DuBois’ Julia Wirths crossed the finish line first with a time of 22:03 — 25 seconds ahead of Punxsy’s Olivia Roberts.
Punxsy also got a third from Amy Poole (22:55) as part of their win against the Lady Beavers. DuBois’ Morgan Rothrock (22:58) and Hoover (23:38) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Lady Chucks sealed their victory against DuBois, and sweep of the meet, when three of the next four runners across the line were Lady Chucks.
Punxsy’s Laura Rittenghouse (23:41) was sixth, while DCC’s Mennetti (23:59) came in seventh. Eighth and ninth went to Punxsy’s Libby Gianvito (25:02) and Abby Stello (25:05), while DuBois’ Anna Wingard (25:18) rounded out the Top 10.
Brockway’s Mariah Alanskas (25:46) crossed in the 11th, while Usaitis (26:01) was 13th. Brockway also got a 17th-place finish from Chloe Benden (26:35), while Sylvia Pisarchick (28:48) was 21st.
DuBois’ Gabby Horner (27:37) was 19th and Emalee Horner (28:17) 20th. Cable (29:07) was 22nd.
The Lady Beavers are currently 14-3 on the season.
On the boys’ side, the Punxsy duo of Aiden McLaughlin and Owen Bartlebaugh jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. McLaughlin beat Bartlebaugh to the line by four seconds (18:14-18:18) to take home the win.
The remainder of the Top 10 was a mixture of all four schools at the event.
Central Catholic’s Ritsick (18:28) was third, while Punxsy’s Corbin Heizenrater (18:57) was fourth.
DuBois McKellan Jaramillo (19:12) crossed the line in fourth, just a second ahead of teammate AC Deemer (19:13). Punxsy’s Emmet Jamieson was seventh, while spots 8-10 — Brockway’s Landon Schmader (19:33), DuBois’ Joseph Foradora (19:34) and DuBois’ Ryan White (19:35) were separated by just three seconds.
Brockway’s Micah Williamson (19:41) grabbed an 11th-place finish, with the only other local Top 15 finisher being DuBois’ Ryan Gildersleeve (19:54, 13th).
Scott (20:19) and Gulvas (20:43) were 16th and 17th, respectively, on their Senior Day, while DCC’s JP Piccirillo (21:05), DuBois’ Jaedon Yarus (21:15) and Christian Roemer (21:37) closed out the Top 20 in that order.
The Beavers now sport a 15-2 record, with both losses coming at the hands of the Chucks.
DuBois, Brockway and DCC are all at the Ridgway Invite on Saturday.
In the junior high competition, DuBois dominated on the individual level.
Mario Rodriguez was the overall winner with a time of 12:49, while Lady Beavers Morgan Roemer (13:30) and Melina Powers (13:54) were the second and third runners to cross the line in the combined race.
Punxsy’s Noah Kengersky (14:21) was second in the boys race and fourth overall, while DuBois’ Jay Sheloski (14:22) and Andrew Mottern (14:29) and Brockway’s Andrew Williams (14:30) rounded out the boys’ Top 5.
The Beavers, without two injured runners, lost to Punxsy (28-31) but beat Brockway (27-30).
DuBois had the Top 5 finishers in the girls event as they swept Punxsy and Brockway by scores of 15-50.
Lady Beaver Delaney Yarus (14:35) was third in the girls race (8th overall), with Sidney Beers (14:47) and Morgan King (15:01) placing fourth and fifth. Teammate Alexia Berta (15:04) was sixth in the girls race.