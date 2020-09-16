The DuBois cross country teams opened the season Tuesday by sweeping a home tri-meet featuring cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic and Brookville.
The DuBois girls swept DCC (15-40) and ran past Brookville by a score of 19-39 as its crop of new, young runners enjoyed a big day. The Beavers went 2-0 with similiar scores, besting the Cardinals 15-40 and the Raiders 17-46.
Lady Beaver freshman Morgan Roemer had the performance of the day, opening her varsity cross country career in dominant fashion by posting a new DuBois course record for girls with a time of 21:11 in her victory.
Roemer won by 1:39 over sophomore teammate Morgan Rothrock (22:50). Lady Beaver freshman Sidney Beers (23:11), also making her varsity debut, was third.
The Brookville duo of Emma Fiscus (23:34) and Amber McAninch (23:41) placed fourth and fifth overall.
DuBois then had three of the next five finishers. Freshman Delaney Yarus (23:58) collected sixth place, while senior Anna Wingard (24:42) was eighth and freshman Morgan King (25:04) ninth.
Brookville’s Emily Martz rounded out the Top 10 with a time of 25:12.
DuBois Central Catholic’s top finisher was Beth Williams, who crossed the line 11th in 25:43. The Lady Cardinals had just three girls compete on the day.
DuBois had one other finisher in the Top 15 — Gabby Horner (26:33) who was 14th. Lady Raiders Janelle Popson (26:21) and Ella Fiscus (26:33) were 12th and 13th, respectively, while Anna Fiscus (27:26) was 15th.
On the boys’ side, DuBois had seven runners place in the Top 10 overall, led by the trio of the McKellan “MacK” Jaramillo, Joe Foradora and AC Deemer.
All three trailed Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle by a decent margin as they headed up Monument Hill on the course. However, when the leaders re-emerged, all three Beavers had passed the Raider.
Jaramillo collected the win, crossing the line in 18:05. Foradora (18:21) and Deemer (18:25) came in close together to place second and third.
Doolittle (18:49) came away with fourth, seven seconds ahead of Beaver Ryan White (18:56) who was the fifth runner to break the 19-minute mark on the day.
DuBois Central Catholic’s J.P. Piccirillo (19:13) finished sixth place and was the Cardinals’ lone Top 10 runner. Beavers Ryan Gildersleeve (19:27), Jaedon Yarus (19:40) and Christian Roemer (20:08) followed in seventh through ninth.
Brookville’s Hayden Cramer (20:09) was right behind Roemer and rounded out the Top 10.
Central Catholic’s second runner in the Top 15 was Brendan Paisley, who crossed in 11th place just two seconds behind Cramer. DuBois’ Rudy Williams (10:16) wasn’t far behind in 12th.
Beavers Chase Hook (20:40, 13th) and Cameron Pennington (21:20, 15th) also landed in the Top 15, while Brookville’s Bay Harper (21:17) was 14th.
In the junior high race, DuBois’ Jay Sheloski was the overall winner with a time of 13:32, while Brookville’s Jacob Murdock came across in second at 14:07. The DuBois trio of Landen Akers (14:23), Andrew Mottern (14:25) and Jay Parekh (14:30) rounded out the boys’ Top 5.
Lady Raider Erica Doolittle (14:12) won the girls winner, placing third overall in the process. Brookville had the next five finishers behind her.