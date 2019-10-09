ST. MARYS — The DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic cross country teams competed in a meet at Elk County Catholic along with Coudersport and Smethport at Benzinger Park Tuesday.
DuBois swept all four opponents in both the girls and boys races.
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers defeated ECC 15-50, DCC, 17-45, Smethport 15-49 and Coudersport 15-48.
For the boys it was a 25-34 win over ECC, while the Beavers topped DCC 19-42, Smethport 19-42 and Coudersport 15-50.
The girls team closes out the regular season with an overall record of 18-3, while the boys finish the year at 19-2.
In the girls race, the Lady Beavers had six of the top seven finishers, as Julia Wirths, Kyra Hoover and Morgan Rothrock went 1-2-3 respectively.
Wirths finished with a time of 20:38 to take first, while Hoover recorded a time of 22:13 and Rothrock came in four seconds back at 22:17.
Jaci Mennetti took fourth place as the top finisher for DuBois Central with a time of 22:44.
Emalee Horner finished fifth for DuBois at 23:05 ahead of teammates Anna Wingard and Ashley Usaitis in sixth and seventh with times of 23:27 and 23:38 respectively.
Also for the Lady Cardinals, Beth Williams finished 11th at 26:18 while Joann Case and Madisan Miscavich came in 13th and 14th with times of 27:25 and 27:57 respectively.
In the boys race, Elk County Catholic’s Ben Hoffman finished first with a time of 17:27 ahead of DuBois’ McKellan Jaramillo (17:37) and DCC’s Johnny Ritsick (17:50).
Ritsick’s time was good enough to break a school record for the ECC course that dated back to 1994 and was held by John Gabler (18:02).
Joe Wolfe finished fourth at 18:06 for the host Crusaders while Alex Miller also recorded a top-10 finish for ECC at 10th with a time of 18:47.
Adam Straub (19th, 20:25) and Tom Dippold (21st, 20:36) rounded out ECC’s top-5 runners.
Behind Jaramillo, AC Deemer, Joe Foradora and Ryan White all finished in the top-10 for DuBois in 5th, 6th and 9th respectively.
Deemer finished in 18:10, while Foradora crossed the line at 18:25 and White came in at 18:42, as Gauge Gulvas rounded out the Beavers’ top-5 with an 11th pace finish at 19:00.
For DCC, Joe Piccirillo came in 12th at 19:03, while Brenden Paisley took 16th with a time of 20:08. Angelo Piccirillo (26th, 21:37) and Shane Paisely (31st, 22:05) rounded out the Cardinals’ top-5 finishers.
In the junior high girls race, DuBois’ Morgan Roemer and Melina Powers went 1-2 respectively at 9:32 and 9:43.
DuBois had three other finishers in the top-10, as Sidney Beers (10:18), Morgan King (10:21) and Delaney Yarus (10:27) finished 6th through 8th respectively.
Sophia Bille led ECC in the JH girls race with a time of 9:46 and a third place finish, while Grace Neubert took 5th at 9:58.
Gianna Bille and Mackenzie Bille also secured top-10 finishes in 9th and 10th respectively at 10:32 and 10:35, as Isabella Macer (17th, 11:13) rounded out ECC’s top-5.
In the junior high boys race, DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez was the top finisher among area teams, securing second at 8:29.
Other finishers for DuBois were Jay Sheloski in 7th at 9:49 and Andrew Mottern in 10th at 10:17.
Elk County Catholic’s junior high boys team got a third place finish from Lucas Polaski at 9:18, while Allan Singer came in at 10:13 to take ninth.
Other finishers for ECC were Aaron Lanzel (13th, 10:30), Brady Porter (19th, 11:04) and Logan Karlik (20th, 11:39).