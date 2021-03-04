YOUNGSVILLE — The DuBois girls basketball team made the long trip north to Youngsville Wednesday night and came home with a 48-15 victory to impove to 12-7 on the season.
The Lady Beavers jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the opening eight minutes and never looked back as they held Youngsville to single-digit scoring in all four quarters and just six total field goals on the night.
Nine of the 10 Lady Beavers who played fond the scoresheet, led by Madison Rusnica who had a game-high 10 points.
Alexas Pfeufer and Olivia Johnson added nine and seven, respectively, while Abby Guiher and Isabella Geist-Salone each chipped in five.
DuBois travels to Curwensville today for a varsity only game at 6:30 p.m.
DuBOIS 48, YOUNGSVILLE 15
Score by Quarters
DuBois 12 14 9 13 — 48
Youngsville 3 6 2 4 — 15
DuBois—48
Abby Guiher 2 0-0 5, Alexas Pfeufer 3 0-0 9, Madison Rusnica 3 4-6 10, Olivia Johnson 3 1-2 7, Saige Weible 1 0-0 2, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Allie Snyder 2 0-0 4, Brooke Chewning 2 0-0 4, Iasbella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 5, Abby Geist-Salone 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 5-8 48.
Youngsville—15
Weissinger 0 0-0 0, Senz 1 1-2 3, Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Rafalski 1 1-4 3, Olewine 2 0-0 5, Darling 2 0-0 4, Carrington 0 0-0 0, VanGuillian 0 0-0 0, Monza 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-6 15.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Guiher, Pfeufer 3, I. Geist-Salone), Youngsville 1 (Olewine).
DuBois Central
Catholic 51,
Foresat Area 31
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team closed out its regular season Wednesday night with a 51-31 victory against visiting Forest Area at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The game was close after one quarter, with DCC holding a 14-10 lead, but the Lady Cardinals grabbed control in the second period as they outscored the Lady Fires 13-6 to take a 27-16 lead into the half.
Central then slowly pulled away in the second half in what turned out to be a 20-point victory.
Kayley Risser led DCC with 12 points, while Faith Jacob also reached double figures with 10. Jessy Frank added eight.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 51,
FOREST AREA 31
Score by Quarters
Forest 10 6 6 9 — 31
DCC 14 13 11 13 — 51
Forest—31
Jessica Wagner 3 5-10 11, Haleigh Tebay 1 0-0 2, kaylie Rooke 1 0-0 2, Amber Guzzi 3 0-2 9, Tori Brown 1 0-0 3, Izzy Flick 2 0-0 4, Hailey Greenlee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-12 31.
DuBois Central Catholic—51
Paris Farley 2 0-0 4, Faith Jacob 4 2-2 10, Jessy Frank 3 2-2 8, Kayley Risser 5 2-3 12, Sophia Ginther 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 2 0-0 5, JoAnne Case 1 0-0 2, Lauren Davidson 3 0-0 6, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hugler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-7 51.
Three-pointers: Forest 4 (Guzzi 3, Brown), DCC 1 (Whipple).
Tuesday
Brockway 52,
Curwensville 24
CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery were back at it again Tuesday as both enjoyed big games to help the Lady Rovers run past Curwensville, 52-24, at Patton Hall.
Brockway (10-6) got off to a slow start and led just 8-6 after one quarter before pushing the lead to 21-11 at the break. The Lady Rovers then hit their stride in the second half and outscored the Lady Tide 29-13 over the final two quarters.
Wood led all scorers with 22 points, 14 of which came after the break. Buttery posted another monster double-double with 16 points and 21 rebounds and finished one assist (9) shy of a triple-double. She also blocked four shots.
Teammate Nikki Baker added eight points.
Alyssa Bakaysa (14) and Skylar Pentz (9) accounted for all but one of Curwensville’s points in the game. The Lady Tide fell to 5-10 with the loss.
BROCKWAY 52,
CURWENSVILLE 24
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 13 19 10 — 52
C’ville 6 5 8 5 — 24
Brockway—52
Sarah Rosman 1 1-1 3, Nikki Baker 4 0-2 8, Madelyn Schmader 0 1-2 1, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Danielle Wood 10 2-3 22, Selena Buttery 7 1-2 16, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2, Alyx Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-10 52,
Curwensville—24
Alyssa Bakaysa 4 6-9 14, Joslynne Freyer 0 1-2 1, Kyra Henry 0 0-2 0, Skylar Pentz 4 0-0 9, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Desaray Cossar 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber 0 0-0 0, Savannah Carfley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-13 24.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Buttery), C’ville 1 (Pentz).
Elk Co. Catholic 51,
Northern Potter 32
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a strong first half to seize control of its game against Northern Potter Tuesday night en route to a lopsided 51-32 victory in its regular season finale.
The Lady Crusaders held NoPo to just five points in each of the first two quarters as they built a 28-10 halftime lead. The second half was much more competitive as ECC won the final two frames 23-22.
Freshman Sydney Alexanxder and Tori Newton led ECC with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Tami Geci, Brooke Bauer and Julia Aikens all chipped in six.
Northern Potter’s Courtney Martin led all scorers with 13 points.
Elk County closed out its regular season with a 16-6 record.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
NORTHERN POTTER 32
Score by Quarters
NoPo; 5 5 12 10 — 32
ECC 17 11 15 8 — 51
Northern Potter—32
Aubrey Anderson 1 0-0 2, Courtney Martin 6 1-2 13, Abby Cady 0 0-0 0, Megan Hyde 0 3-4 3, Madison Hoopes 1 2-5 4, Becca Martin 2 3-6 7, Faith Zdrojewski 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 9-17 32.
Elk County Catholic—51
Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Tami Geci 3 0-0 6, Sydney Alexander 5 0-0 11, Tori Newton 5 0-0 10, Brooke Bauer 2 0-0 6, Julia Aikens 2 2-3 6, Sami Straub 0 0-0 0, Syd O’Leary 2 0-0 5, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 1 0-2 2, Gabby Weisner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-5 51.
Three-pointers: NoPo 1 (Zdrojewski), ECC 5 (Klawuhn, Alexander, Bauer 2, O’Leary).
Coudersport 38,
St. Marys 26
ST. MARYS — Coudersport’s defense completely shut down host St. Marys in the first half Tuesday night, helping the Lady Falcons make the trip home with a 38-26 victory in tow.
St. Marys mustered just five first-half points, one in the second quarter, as it trailed Coudy 19-5 at the break. The Lady Dutch got their offense going a little in the third quarter and outscored Coudy, 12-6, to get back within eight points at 25-17.
However, St. Marys’ halftime deficit proved too much to overcome as the Lady Falcons used a 13-9 fourth to seal their their 12-point victory.
Kyla Johnson and Jayssa Snelick each scored 10 points to lead St. Marys, while Samantha Hayes chipped in five.
Sarah Chambers scored a game-high 20 to power the Lady Falcons, who also got 11 points from Elizabeth Frame.
The Lady Dutch won the junior varsity game 28-13, with Izzy Catalone scoring a game-high 16 points.
St. Marys (13-4) closes out its regular season Friday at Cameron County.
COUDERSPORT 38,
ST. MARYS 26
Score by Quarters
Coudy 7 12 6 13 — 38
St. Marys 4 1 12 9 — 26
Coudersport—38
Belle Porterfield 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Frame 5 1-2 11, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Sarah Chambers 8 4-6 20, Roslyn Page 1 1-2 3, Savannah Myers 1 0-0 2, Sierra Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-10 38.
St. Marys—26
Jade Lindemuth 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 5 0-1 10, Jayssa Snelick 3 4-7 10, Samantha Hayes 0 5-6 5, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Maura Caslkey 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 10-16 26.
Three-pointers: Coudy 0, St. Marys 0.