DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team raced out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter Tuesday night against visiting Curwensville and never looked back in a 64-22 mercy rule victory.
DuBois held the Lady Tide to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, while posting 11 or more points itself in each frame. Curwensville managed just seven points between the second and third quarters, as the Lady Beaver defense took control of the game.
Abby Guiher scored a game-high 19 points to pace DuBois, scoring six of those points in the first quarter when the Lady Beavers seized control of the game. Guiher was the lone Lady Beaver to reach double figures on the night.
Teegan Runyon came off the bench to score nine points, all in the fourth quarter, for DuBois, while Saige Weible and Taylor Smith each had eight. Allie Snyder chipped in six.
Alyssa Bakaysa led Curwensville with nine points, while Joslynne Freyer added seven.
DuBois is back in action tonight at home against Moniteau.
DuBOIS 64,
CURWENSVILLE 22
Score by Quarters
C’ville 8 4 3 7 — 22
DuBois 22 17 14 11 — 65
Curwensville—22
Alyssa Bakaysa 4 1-1 9, Skylar Pentz 0 0-0 0, Joslynne Freyer 3 1-2 7, Kyra Henry 2 0-0 4, Austyn Guiher 0 0-0 0, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Desaray Cossar 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 2-3 22.
DuBois—64
Abby Guiher 8 0-0 19, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 5, Madison Rusnica 1 0-0 3, Olivia Johnson 0 0-2 0, Saige Weible 4 0-0 8, Taylor Smith 4 0-0 8, Allie Snyder 2 2-2 6, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 4 0-0 9, Autumn Wilmoth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 2-4 64.
Three-pointers: C’ville 0, DuBois 6 (Guiher 3, Pfeufer, Rusnica, Runyon).
DuBois Central
Catholic 46,
Venango Catholic 26
OIL CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team made the trek to Oil City Tuesday night and came home with a 46-26 victory against Venango Catholic.
The Lady Cardinals got off to a fast start, outscoring the Lady Vikings 14-4 in in the first quarter. Venango found its offense in the second quarter and actually won the quarter 11-10 to cut DCC’s lead to single digits (24-15) at the break.
Central ramped up its defense in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter when it held Venango to just two points. The Lady Cardinals scored just eight points themselves in the final quarter but used a 22-11 second-half advantage to come away with the 20-point victory.
A trio of Lady Cardinals scored in double figures led by Kayley Risser who had a game-high 18 points. Faoth Jacob and Jessy Frank each added 12 points.
Kennedy Liederbach and Mariah Wessell both had 11 for Venango Catholic.
Central Catholic hosts Clearfield tonight in a varsity only game at 7 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 46,
VENANGO CATHOLIC 26
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 10 14 8 — 48
Venango 4 11 9 2 — 26
DuBois Central Catholic—48
Paris Farley 1 0- 02, Faith Jacob 6 0-0 12, Jessy Frank 3 3-6 12, Kayley Risser 9 0-2 18, Sophia Ginther 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-8 47.
Venango Catholic—26
Kennedy Liederbach 5 0-2 11, Mariah Wessell 5 0-0 11, Allison Stewart 1 1-4 3, Molly Mietus 0 1-2 1, Sadie Kalamajko 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wessell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-8 26.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Frank), Venango 2 (Liederbach, Wessell).