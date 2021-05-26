DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers used timely hitting and capitalized on five errors made by the Brashear Lady Bulls, as DuBois won 10-3 in Tuesday’s District 6/8/9 Class 5A softball semifinal game at Heindl Field.
The Lady Beavers had three home runs — two of which were of the inside-the-park variety — among its seven hits with one each from Sarah Henninger, Saige Weible and Kat Patton.
“It was a good win,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “We were putting the ball in play. You put the ball in play and make them make mistakes. They made a couple errors which benefitted us.”
After the Lady Bulls went scoreless in the top of the first, Henninger led off in the bottom of the inning with her inside-the-park home run that went into the left/center field gap for the quick 1-0 lead. After Lauren Walker reached on an error and Weible walked, Taylor Smith smacked a two-run double down the left field line to put the Lady Beavers up 3-0. One batter later, Patton hit into a groundout that brought home Smith to go up 4-0.
It was much the same in the second inning — futility at the plate by Brashear and runs being scored by DuBois. Lady Beaver pitcher Aleigha Geer struck out two of the three Lady Bulls she faced in the top of the second, as she would go the distance inside the circle on the day in striking out eight batters overall.
“Aleigha looked real good on the mound, especially early,” Nosker said. “She was ahead in the count — that’s the secret. You’ve got to be ahead in the count. You can’t go 3-0 and try and battle back because then they’re just teeing off ... We had a big enough lead where I wasn’t going to make a change.”
Two more runs scored in the bottom of the sixth on a throwing error to give the Lady Beavers a 6-0 lead. One batter later, Weible went deep for a two-run homer over the left field wall to put up DuBois 8-0.
“Starting right off with Sarah’s at-bat,” Nosker said. “Then Saige’s big hit with the home run. It was nice for her being a senior. I was happy with the way we hit the ball ... I think we had just one strikeout for us as a team. Everyone at least put the bat on the ball and that’s all you can ask.”
Brashear finally got on the board with an Ayden Dickman RBI single in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 8-1. But the Lady Beavers answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Smith on base, Patton hit one down the right field line as it became an inside-the-park home run for a 10-1 lead. At that point, Nosker said he made it a point to get all of his seniors into the game.
“We got up there 10-1 and I got all my seniors into the game, which is what I wanted to do,” Nosker said. “We got everybody in the game that was basically healthy.”
Brashear’s last stand did see the Lady Bulls score two runs in the top of the seventh, as Maria Matts hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 10-2 and Arianna Sciubba reached via error that plated a runner to set the score at 10-3. But one batter later, a Kayla Fink groundout sealed the deal for a 10-3 DuBois win.
Smith was the lone Lady Beaver with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The rest of the team’s RBIs came off of the three home runs as DuBois recorded seven hits overall.
Brashear actually outhit DuBois 10-7 on the day, but all 10 hits by the Lady Bulls were singles.
DuBois will have plenty of time to prepare for its next opponent, as they will play the winner of today’s Bellefonte and Central Mountain game on Thursday, June 3 at a District 6 location to be determined for the District 6/8/9 Class 5A finals.
“We’ve got practice and then things going on,” Nosker said. “We’ve got graduation this Friday. We’ve got the prom on June 2 which is the night before our game ... We’ll practice in the morning (of the prom) ... So we’ve got a little bit of distractions (in the upcoming week) but hey, it was a good win and we’ll let them rest up here a little bit, get a couple days of practice, rest for the weekend and be ready to go.”
DuBOIS 10, BRASHEAR 3
Score by Innings
Brashear 001 000 2 — 3
DuBois 440 020 x — 10
Brashear—3
Casey Cunningham ss 4100, Maria Matts 3b 4121, Ayden Dickman cf 4031, Arianna Sciubba lf 4020, Kayla Fink c 4010, Nicole Liarnino cr 0000, Hannah Didion 1b 1000, Emma Geyer 1b 2000, Jackie Munoz 2b 3000, Riley Palombia rf 3010, Kylee Clifton p 3110. Totals: 32-3-10-2.
DuBois—10
Sarah Henninger ss-c 4211, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3100, Lauren Walker 1b 3100, Emma Delp ph 1000, Saige Weible cf-rf 3212, Taylor Smith 3b 3222, Kat Patton dp-ss 3113, Gabby Gulvas cf-cr 0000, Aleigha Geer p 3000, Alexis Pfeufer c 2010, Lakin Smith ph 1000, Emma Torretti rf 2000, Janee Waxler ph 1000, Brooke Chewing lf (flex) 0000, Morgan Felix lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-10-7-8.
Errors: Brashear 5, DuBois 2. LOB: Brashear 8, DuBois 2. 2B: Smith. HR: Benninger, Weible, Patton. SAC: Patton. SB: Matts; Swatsworth, Gulvas.
Pitching
Brashear: Kylee Clifton-6 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Aleigha Geer-7 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Clifton.