For the third time in as many years, the fans came out in full force with their votes to put the DuBois Dream in the $2 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament (TBT), an event put on by ESPN.
The Dream lost in the first round each of the past two years to teams — City of Gods in 2016 and Boeheim’s Army in 2017 — that eventually reached the TBT semifinals.
Coming off those losses, DuBois Dream founder Albert Varacallo decided to shake things up in a major way in this year’s venture into The Basketball Tournament — an event that features 60-plus players with NBA experience.
After playing in the Northeast Region the past two years — with those two first-round game being contested in Philadelphia — Varacallo decided to put the Dream in the West Region for this year’s event. And, the Dream received the most fan votes of teams signed up for the West Region, earning them a spot in the tournament and a trip to sunny California.
The Dream open the TBT against Kimchi Express on Friday at The Eagle’s Nest on the campus of California State University in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. eastern standard time (7 p.m. in L.A.). The game will be livestreamed on ESPN3.
Kimichi Express features a roster of players who played Division I basketball at the University of Nevada and the University of Southern California (USC).
The winner of that game faces Team Colorado, the runner-up in the 2016 TBT, on Saturday at 2 p.m. (EST).
“We played in the Northeast Region the past two years with both our first-round games being in Philadelphia,” said Varacallo. “This year the Northeast games are in Brooklyn, N.Y., and we’ve played in New York quite a bit with our league team.
“So, I was looking to do something different. The Midwest Region is in Columbus, Ohio, this year, but we’ve played there too against the Ohio Bootleggers. I thought, why not try out West. This is such a reputable and respected tournament, and if there was ever I time I can trust to go out west and play for something big — and it’s going to happen — TBT was the move.
“I talked it over with a few people, and we decided to put in for the West Region this year. We still needed the fan vote to get in like the past two years, and they got the job done for us again. Each time the fan vote support from the community has been great, and I can’t thank everyone enough.
“There are so many good teams that don’t get in because they don’t get enough votes. So, it’s awesome the fans support us enough each time.”
The move to play out West isn’t the only major change for the Dream for this year’s TBT event. The travel plans alone are a lot different that making a trip to Philly, but Varacallo has also revamped the tournament roster with several of the regular DuBois Dream season players unavailable to play.
“There has been a lot more planning for it this year, and I’m definitely out of my comfort zone this time,” said Varacallo. “I’ve never been our west for something like this, and I’ve been making some connections to set some stuff up for us far as getting some practice time before we play.”
The roster itself will feature a lot of new faces for those who regularly follow the Dream during their regular season.
Varacallo is one of three regulars making the trip, along with Penn State DuBois graduates Sam Roselli and Tristan Pierce. Roselli is a Ridgway native.
The coaching staff also with have a local flair, with Varacallo’s brothers — Dominic and Matt Varacallo serving as head coach and assistant coach, respectively. Regular DuBois Dream head coach Matt Stoey is unable to make the trip.
“I wanted to find right balance for this,” said Varacallo. “I want make sure local guys, including myself, are involved with this because it is the DuBois Dream playing. However, I also want to see if we can take it to another level, and if we win — that provides that much more exposure to our causes.
“Some of our regular guys had some things going on this summer, but I talked to Sam and Tristan and they were excited for the opportunity and were on board. Reuel Moore, who played for the Dream two years ago, also is playing with us and said he’s excited to put the DuBois Dream uniform back on.”
From there, Varacallo used his basketball connections to bring in some guys with major Division I college experience who now play in leagues overseas.
The rest of the roster features Michael Humphrey (6-9 power forward), Cameron Forte (6-7 power forward), Royce Woolridge (6-2 shooting guard), Nick Tomsick (6-1 point guard) and Ari Stern (6-2 point guard).
Humphrey was a three-year starter at Stanford University and is one of 47 Cardinal players to score 1,000 career points. He was one of two players to start all 35 games in the 2017-18 season and averaged 10.0 points per game. He also ranked seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding (7.3 rpg).
Forte, who played in 95 games in two seasons at the University of Georgia, has played professionally in leagues in Hungary, Iceland, Mexico, Uruguay and Taiwan.
Woolridge, the son of long-time NBA player Orlando Woolridge, spent time at Kansas and Washington State before ending his collegiate career at Grand Canyon University in 2015.
Since then, Wooolridge has played professionally in Slovenia, Turkey, Poland and spent this past season with the Mattersburg Rocks in Austria.
Tomsick, a graduate of Fort Lewis College in Colorado, has played in Sweden, England and for two different teams in Croatia. He spent this past season with KK Vjiednosnice Osijek in the Croatian Premier League.
Stern just graduated from the College of Wooster, a Division III school, where he averaged 11.6 points per game this past season. He was a two-time captain and part of four teams that made the NCAA Division III tournament.
“Last year’s game against Boeheim’s Army was definitely a rough one, and I was looking to get some guys who have a little more experience playing against players like that,” said Varacallo. “We have some talented players with our league team, but some of these guys are paid a lot of money to play overseas and have that experience.
“We can’t get guys like that (for league team) because they are playing overseas at the same time. But, with their seasons done now, a lot of them are looking to keep playing in the summer and why not do it in a $2 million tournament. I’m excited to get there and play with those guys.”
For those tuning into the Dream’s game Friday — or any other TBT contest — they can expect to see a different ending from most basketball games. The tournament has implemented the Elam Ending, created by TBT player Nick Elam, which assures all games end on a made basket.
With the Elam Ending, games are halted with the first stoppage in play with under 4:00 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The teams then play to set score that is seven more than the leading team at the time without a game clock, but a shot clock and fouls are still kept.
As Varacallo explained, “Say the score is 80-77 when the stoppage happens under four minutes in the fourth. The teams would then play to 87. They are trying to shy away from where at the end of games people keep fouling and just prolongs it, and the team (leading) ends up winning any way.
“It makes the ending more exciting and cleaner for fans to watch, where you might have a game-winning shot made in a tied game. They compare it to end of a game of pickup where you play to 11.”
Should Varacallo and the Dream ultimately win The Basketball Tournament, the $2 million prize money would be split between the players as well as the four causes the Dream are playing for — the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, Grady’s Decision, the Dr. Albert Varacallo Foundation and the DuBois Dream Gym Facility.
All the teams must pay their own travel and hotel expenses for the first-round games, while Varacallo said TBT helps with some of those expenses in the later rounds of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.