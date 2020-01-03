The DuBois Dream are returning to their roots in a sense in year No. 4 as the minor league basketball team is returning to compete in the new-look Premiere Basketball League (PBL) for the 2020 season.
DuBois played its inaugural season in the PBL in 2017 before making the switch to the Northeast Division of the North American Basketball League (NABL) the past two seasons.
Player/owner Albert Varacallo said at that time that move was made because the Dream, along with division foes Chautauqua and James, weren’t happy with some of the behind the scenes things happening with the PBL.
The move to help create the NABL’s Northeast Division was a smart one as the PBL as a whole ultimately folded after the 2017 after 10 years of existence. However, after a fluid transition into the NABL in 208, the Dream had to deal with some issues last year with teams not fulfilling contracted games that were on the schedule.
Because of that, a couple other teams in the Northeast Division (Chautauqua and Lancaster) decided to leave along with DuBois and rejoin the restart Premier Basketball League, which is under new management beginning this season. Lancaster won the NABL Northeast Division last season.
That trio will be joined by former PBL powerhouse Rochester in the new four-team Premier Basketball League in 2020. Rochester won the old PBL title seven times in the league’s 10-year history, including the last four from 2014-17.
“Last season, we had two teams cancel and we had to scramble to fill the games,” said Varacallo. “This year we only scheduled the teams within the league that we know will show up, be professional and provide for great competition and family friendly entertainment.
“The goal this season is to build the PBL up as much as possible, and the three teams we are collaborating with are all reliable, professional and put out a great product both on and off the court. We will be teaming up with the teams in the offseason to go to different showcases and tournaments which will springboard us into next PBL Season as we already have other Teams reaching out wanting to be a part of our League.
“The Premier Basketball League is the League we played in our first season and we are excited to be bringing it back to the level it was at two years ago (right below the NBA G-League).”
DuBois, which went 9-9 last year, will also have a new look on the floor as just a handful of players return as the team looks to build on its nine win season. That total was more than double the number of games the Dream won combined in its first two season (1 in 2017, 3 in 2018).
The 2020 squad will also have a heavy local presence with five players hailing from Tri-County Area schools and two others from nearby schools in District 6.
Varacallo is the mainstay on the roster and has provided the Dream with consistent scoring, particularly from the the 3-point line, as well as leadership on and off the floor.
He led the NABL in 3-pointers made last season and was recognized for both his roles with the Dream. He was a NABL All-Diamond Second Team Selection and was named the recipient of the Ken Buckner NABL Trailblazer Award, given to the player/owner who shows the most commitment and dedication to help his/her community throughout the season.
Sam Roselli, a Ridgway graduate who played collegiately at Penn State DuBois, also returns for what will be his fourth year as part of the Dream family. He wasn’t a member of the inaugural roster in 2017 but joined the team later in the season after wrapping up his playing career at PSU DuBois.
Two other faces will be familiar to Dream fans in Jake Perrin and Nick Anderson — a pair of Brockway grads who played collegiately at Penn State DuBois and Pitt-Greensburg, respectively.
Perrin, who becomes a full-time player in 2020, opened last season as the Dream’s head coach but played when needed. With Perrin hitting the court full-time, Rick Homer is back to be the Dream’s head. Homer served as head coach the first two years and was as an assistant in 2019.
Anderson, a member of the inaugural Dream team in 2017, returns to the team after not playing the past two seasons.
Among the new editions to the roster is Elk County Catholic product Cory Huff, a 1,000-point scorer at Grove City College who was an All-Presidents Athletic Conference Second team pick as a senior in 2018.
The team will also feature two other players — Coty Peters (West Branch) and Connor Holobinko (Moshannon Valley) — who are graduates from high schools just outside the Tri-County Area in District 6.
Argubaly the biggest addition to the roster is point guard Nick Novak, a Franklin Regional grad who went on to be a Division II All-American at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Novak, who led the WPIAL in scoring his senior year of high school, graduated from UPJ in 2013 as the second-leading scorer (2,023) in Mountain Cat history and the leader in assists (545), field goals made (759) and free-throw percentage (86.1). After graduating from UPJ, Novak played overseas for six years in European pro leagues in Spain, Germany and Portugal.
The final newcomer is Randall Whitley, a native of Pittsburgh who played collegiately at the Community College of Allegheny County.
Varacallo said he also is in talks with a 7-footer from Florida who could join the team after the season begins.
No matter who suits up for the Dream, Varacallo’s goals never change — both on and off the floor — with everything the Dream does.
“On the court, the goal is to continue to build on previous seasons to hopefully bring a minor league championship to DuBois and help provide players an opportunity to further their playing careers,” said Varacallo. “Lancaster won the NABL Northeast Division last season, but it is tough to count out Rochester (former PBL Champs) and Chautauqua who are always tough. We will have our hands full this season, but it will only bring out the best in us as an organization.
“Off the court, we want to continue building and growing with our school and community visits and events in the Tri-County Area and beyond. We are putting a focus on mental health and anti-bullying at our events and will be incorporating that into our Feb. 1 home game.
“Most importantly this year, we want to continue building and growing our AAU & Youth Basketball Program. It is a Dream to have a kid work through our program and play on our minor league team, but also to provide as many people as possible the opportunity to play basketball.”
The Dream host the Chatauqua Hurricane in its season opener Saturday at DuBois Central Catholic at 7 p.m.
The doors open at 6 p.m. with the admission fee being $5. The first 50 fans receive a DuBois Dream t-shirt.