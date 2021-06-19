DuBOIS — The DuBois Dream has been plenty busy in its offseason, as they are hosting numerous events and fundraisers for all to enjoy.
The Dream recently held a 3-on-3 “Tournament of Champions” that took place during DuBois’ Community Days on June 12 as part of the tourney’s round one. The 3-on-3 tourneys consists of multiple divisions that include the following: grades 3-5 combined boys and girls, grades 6-8 boys, grades 6-8 girls, high school boys, open women’s division (high school and up) and open men’s division (college age and up).
“They’ve all gone really well,” DuBois Dream owner/general manager Albert Varacallo III said. “Last year we had 80+ teams for the tournament.”
Round one winners were as follows: grades 3-5 boys and girls, Leo Simbeck, Will Chapman, Landry Brem; grades 6-8 boys, Maddox Bennett, Jaxson Hanzely, Dylan Horner, Noah Farrell; grades 6-8 girls, Brooklynn Baummer-Vogel, Ella Elensky, Julia Sebring, Mattie Gritzer; high school boys, Isaac Hetrick, Noah Peterson, Clayton Cook; open women’s, Abby Guiher, Rylee Werner, Faith Jacob, Madison Runsica, Hope Jacob; open men’s, Lennon Lindholm, Jordin Sommers, Michael Orzechowski.
Round two will then take place in Brockway on Saturday, July 3 as part of the town’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration.
While this year’s turnout at Community Days was down from last year — as there were other basketball events going on at the same time — Varacallo said he hopes more turnout for the Brockway event.
The ultimate goal for the 3-on-3 tournaments, Varacallo said, is to have tournaments in towns throughout the tri-county region.
“We could have one in Clearfield, St. Marys and others,” Varacallo said. “Last year we did all of them in DuBois, which went really well. Now we’re branching out with Brockway.”
The winner in each division from the DuBois tournament will then eventually face the runner-up from Brockway tournament, as Brockway division winners will then face runners-up from DuBois. This currently has a tentative date of July 25 in DuBois.
“Hopefully we can start rivalries this way,” Varacallo said.
Another items that’s been a hit this year during town festivals and parades has been the Dream’s creation of “Busketball.”
“It’s a hoop that’s on the back of a school bus,” Varacallo said. “Our coach Rick (Homer), he actually drives school buses and it was a hit during the parade. We’ll be bringing it back for the Fourth of July as well (for the Brockway parade).”
Varacallo said they’ve partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Clepper Bus Services with Busketball. Folks are then encouraged to make a donation to take a shot at the Busketball hoop — with those making it are able to win prizes.
“In DuBois our grand prize was a 65-inch TV,” Varacallo said. “We will have more great prizes for the Brockway 4th of July Celebration when we roll Busketball out next to have some fun and support a great cause.”
Although the Dream itself wrapped up its season in April, its youth basketball and AAU teams just finished up this month after another successful year.
“Our DuBois Dream Basketball Club Youth Basketball and AAU Program has been growing immensely over the past three years,” Varacallo said. “We have kids from all over the tri-county area on our teams which range from boys and girls ages four years old (our Developmental Group) all the way up to our High School Select Team which includes many recognizable faces from District 9 on our team — including rising Seniors Alec Srock (DCC), Jalen Kosko (DCC), Griffin Ruhlman (Brookville), Danny Lauer (Brookville), Charlie Breindel (ECC), Gabe Kengersky (Punxsy), Andrew Shaffer-Doan (DuBois), and Caden Rainey (Union).”
The 12-year-old kids won the “Slippery Rock Summer Slamm Tournament” and finished second at Spooky Nook at the 76ers Classic Tournament.
“Our high school select boys won some tournaments as well,” Varacallo said. “A lot of these kids are known in the area and it’s nice to see them competing against some big time (opponents).”
The high school select boys also won the State College Mayhem at the Centre tournament, the Slippery Rock Summer Slamm Tournament, and finished third at the Hoop Group Pitt Jamfest.
For more information about the AAU and youth basketball programs, you can visit duboisdream.com or email info@duboisdream.com.