Coming off a shortened season that was abruptly halted because of COVID-19, player/owner Albert Varacallo and the DuBois Dream are excited to get rolling in season No. 5 as part of an eight-team Premier Basketball League (PBL).
The Dream return to the PBL this season along with the Chautauqua Hurricane, Lancaster Thunder and Rochester RazorSharks. Four new teams have also joined the league — Buffalo Blaze, Toledo-Glass City Basketball Club, 94 Elite out of Boston and the Kentucky Enforcers — while there are also discussions about another squad from New York coming in as a franchise.
All those teams, old and new, look to get back on the court during a trying year that saw COVID-19 halt the end of one season and impact the start of a new on for 2021.
“This past year has been really challenging navigating the virus and restrictions on top of each season’s normal challenges,” said Varacallo. “Last year, we added a few key pieces late in the season and we’re really starting to hit our stride after a packed gym for Kids Night and a couple close losses before COVID shut everything down.
“Ending the year abruptly after a sold out crowd at home was not how we envisioned finishing the season, but we are looking to gain that momentum back again. Hopefully we can get some fans back in the stands to help us build on our progress from last year to hopefully make the playoffs and win a championship. That would really catapult us into our AAU & Youth Basketball Season in the spring/summer.”
Varacallo headlines a strong group of returning players. The founder of the Dream garnered All-PBL First Team honors a year ago in the shortened season.
He once again is part of a large local contingent that will suit up for the Dream, a group that includes veterans Sam Roselli (Ridgway), Jake Perrin (Brockway) , Adam Crawford (Reynoldsville) and Cory Huff (Kersey, Elk County Catholic), who joined the Dream prior to last season and earned All-PBL Second Team honors.
When the they hit the court for the first time this season, Varacallo and Roselli will become the only players to have played for the team all five seasons.
Also back from a year ago are Connor Holobinko (Houtzdale, Moshannon Valley), Coty Peters (Clearfield, West Branch), Trey Logan (Pittsburgh), Randall Whitley (Pittsburgh) and Manny Span (Altoona).
Varacallo has also added three newcomers to this year’s roster, including a pair of local products in Bryce Bright (DuBois, DuBois Area High School) and Zach Reigel (St. Marys, St. Marys Area High School). Tony Acrie (Altoona) rounds out the preseason 13-man roster.
“We have brought back a lot of our former players for this year, which will help our chemistry as well as adding a few high energy local players,” said Varacallo. “This is probably the most excited I have been to start a season. We have a lot of good basketball players with the right mindset, a lot of great new ideas to implement on and off the court, as well as more people jumping on board as helpers, sponsors and event planners.”
Dream coach Rick Homer echoed Varacallo’s feelings.
“Despite all the ups and downs of dealing with the uncertainties pertaining to COVID-19, DuBois Dream Season No. 5 is shaping up to be the best one yet.,” said Homer. “We have assembled a nice mix of experienced veterans and some high-energy, ready to get in the game rookies that will see a lot of action this season.
“With the depth that we have going into Season No. 5, we’ll be able to substitute without missing a beat. This year’s group are all committed to our team style of play. I’m also so proud of our fans. DuBois Dream fans are the most supportive, enthusiastic fans in the entire PBL.
“I’d like to end with this fitting Quote by Red Auerbach, “Some people believe you win with your five best players, but I found out that you win with the five who fit together best.”
Varacallo and Huff were recently named to the 2021 Pre-Season PBL Players to Watch List as Returnees, while Bright and Acrie made the Pre-Season Newcomers Watch List.
While the league is set to open play this weekend, fans can expect for it to have a very different look from past seasons — at least early in the season with COVID-related restrictions varying from state to state in which teams are based.
Instead of teams playing true “home” games, the league plans to open the year using a bubble or pod-type system where all eight teams in the league travel to one city to play games against each other because of COVID-related restrictions in place in different states.
The first of those bubble/showcase-style events will be held this weekend as the league travels to Erie, where the Dream are set to open its season with games against Glass City and the Roc City Ravens.
A second showcase is planned for next Saturday (Jan. 30) in Kentucky, with similar showcases planned for February and March, during which it is hoped teams can also begin traveling to play regular home and away games.
“We’re expecting to host home games in February and March, and possibly April, with fans if not restricted,” said Varacallo.
If all goes well, the final regular season games and playoffs are set to be played in April.
“I’m amazed each year with how much the Dream grows, and the support we get from the fans and community,” said Varacallo. “I cannot wait to see how much bigger and better the Dream is after this season. We have some big things in store for this year, so stay tuned.”
To keep up to date with the Dream and all they are involved in, people can follow the team’s Facebook page.