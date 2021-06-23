PUNXSUTAWNEY — Coming off a first-round bye, the DuBois Little League All-Star softball team got off to a strong start Tuesday in Punxsutawney with a three-run top of the first.
However, it was all Punxsy from there as the hosts countered with a four-run bottom of the first before plating five runs in the third and four more in the fifth ti win via the 10-run mercy rule, 13-3.
With the win, Punxsy, — which beat Brookville 15-1 in its opener — earned a spot in the winners’ bracket finals of the District 10 Tournament against St. Marys, which owns two mercy-rule wins against Warren (16-0, 3 innings) and Bradford (13-0, 5 innings on Tuesday).
Punxsy will host St. Marys in that matchup on Friday at 6 p.m.
The loss drops DuBois into the losers’ bracket, where it hosts Warren today at 6 p.m.
DuBois opened the game with a bang as Sarah Hickman ripped a double to left field. She quickly stole third and scored on a wild-pitch to make it 1-0.
Jillian Morgan, who was at-bat when Hickman scored, drew a walk before Tessa Tekely hit a double of her own to left to put two runners in scoring position.
Cleanup hitter Breanna Smiley then smacked a single that plated both runners to put DuBois up 3-0. Punxsy starter Addy Lewis settled in from there, eventually stranding a pair of runners in the frame to keep it a 3-0 game.
Punxsy answered right back with a four-run bottom of the first to quickly swing the momentum back in its favor.
Alyse Powell drew a leadoff walk, then stole second and took third on a wild pitch. DuBois starter Brielle Gray got Lewis to pop up back to her, but Emma J. Young followed with a single to left to score Powell.
Back-to-back hits produced another run, as Mylee Cressley singled home Young before Sara Gotwald, who singled herself, raced home on a wild pitch to even the score at 3-3.
Lindee Reed gave Punxsy the lead two batters later when she beat out an infield single that brought home Cressley to make it 4-3 before Gray got back-to-back outs to end the inning with a pair of runners in scoring position.
DuBois struggled to get anything going after that against Lewis, as the visitors didn’t have a runner move past first base in the final four innings.
Morgan reached on a two-out error in the second but was left standing at first, while Smiley reached on a leadoff error in the third only to be erased on a fielder’s choice.
Pinch-hitter Abby Kalgren reached on a two-out infield single in the fourth, but Lewis got another fielder’s choice to end the inning.
In the fifth, Gray smacked a two-out single to center but Lewis ended the game a batter later with a strikeout.
As Lewis silenced the DuBois bats after the first, her offense ended things early with big rallies every other inning.
Gray enjoyed a quiet second inning after giving up the four runs in the first, but Punxsy got to her for five more runs on five hits in the third. Mady Wachob had a two-run single in the frame, while Powell and Emma J. Young also had RBI hits.
Kalgren relieved Gray in the cirle to start the fourth and put together a quick 1-2-3 inning, but wasn’t so fortunate in the fifth as Punxsy pushed four runs across to end the game early.
Jemma Agnello led of with a triple and scored on a one-out single by Powell, who in turn came home on a triple by Lewis. Young then grounded out to plate Lewis to put Punxsy on the cusp of a mercy-rule win with two outs..
Gotwald stepped to the plate and ripped a pitch down he left-field line for he team’s third triple of the inning. Cressley then reached on an error that would have ended the inning but instead allowed Gotwald to score to end things.
Powell, Young, Gotwald and Reed all had two hits a piece for Punxsy.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13,
DuBOIS 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 300 00 — 3
Punxsy 405 04 — 13
<&bullet>There were two outs when game-ending run scored.
DuBois—3
Sarah Hickman rf 2110, Abby Kalgren ph-p 1010, Jullian Morgan ss 2100, Tessa Tekely cf 3110, Breanna Smiley c 2012, Claire Gallagher 1b 1000, Brielle Gray p-2b 3010, Sumari Carr 3b-rf-3b 3000, Lucy Williams lf 2010, Elliette Brewer 1b-rf 1000, Kendall Lashinsky ph 1000, Addison Lilja 2b-c 1000, Lilly Sachs ph 1000. Totals: 23-3-6-2.
Punxsutawney—13
Alyse Powell 1b 3322, Addy Lewis p 3111, Emma J. Young 2b 4123, Sara Gotwald c 4220, Mylee Cressley lf-3b 3211, Emma Young 3b 1000, Alexis Covatch lf 1000, Lindee Reed ss 3121, Bella Young rf 2110, Jemma Agnello rf 1110, Mady Wachob cf 2112, Ava Fleming cf 1000. Totals: 28-13-13-10.
Errors: DuBois 3, Punxsy 2. LOB: DuBois 6, Punxsy 5. 2B: Hickman, Tekely. 3B: Lewis, Gotwald, Agnello. SB: Hickman; Powell, Lewis.
Pitching
DuBois: Brielle Gray-3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Abby Kalgren-1 3/4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Addy Lewis-5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lewis. Losing pitcher: Gray.