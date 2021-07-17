DuBOIS — After about an hour rain delay, the DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars baseball team got the bats rolling against FLAG en route to a 12-2 win in 4 innings to take Game 1 in the best-of-3 series for the Section 1 title Thursday night at Way Memorial Field.
DuBois racked up a dozen hits in the four innings — with 11 of the 12 coming in the final two innings. Evan Burton, Porter Price and Aiden Keller each had two apiece. Nate Witherite and Luke Reed had two RBIs.
On the mound, Evan Burton picked up the win throwing three innings of one-hit baseball while JT Hughes pitched the fourth inning to cap things off.
“Defensively we didn’t make any errors and our bats were hitting like they’ve been hitting all season,” DuBois coach Eric Burton said. “We’ve been hitting good.”
Both teams started out in a duel on the mound with Burton for DuBois and Gunnar Smith for FLAG, as Burton started out with two perfect innings that included a total of six pitches in the first. Smith allowed one hit in the first two innings before the DuBois bats came alive.
Keller led off the bottom of the third with a double to the fence over the FLAG left fielder. Two batters later, Witherite had an RBI single to break the scoreless tie. After allowing a Burton single, Smith was relieved for Jayden Swartwood. On the first batter Swartwood saw in Reed, he fake bunted and then a double steal occurred — with Burton being thrown out at second but Witherite coming home to make it 2-0.
After Reed drew a walk, Hughes hit an RBI single to center to make it 3-0, as Ace Johnson’s single past a diving FLAG first baseman made it 4-0.
FLAG would answer in the top of the fourth with Hughes now on the mound, giving up consecutive singles by Austin Jewell and Ethan Pfleger to start the inning. But with two outs, Jack Natemeier hit a double to left off a leaping DuBois fielder to plate Jewell and Pfleger to cut the DuBois lead to 4-2.
But in the bottom of the fourth, DuBois would not only score runs, but would end the game early via the mercy rule thanks to an eight-run inning. With Pfleger now on the mound for FLAG and with one out, Burton hit a one-hopper off the left/center field wall for a double to kickstart the offense. Reed then had a two-RBI single to make it 6-2.
Price put a ball into play that caused an error and allowed another run to score for the 7-2 lead. Chance Anyadike’s infield single made it 8-2 and another bases-loaded infield single by Keller made it 9-2 before FLAG made another pitching change — this time to Edwin Maldonado.
Morelli beat out the throw for an infield single and another RBI to give DuBois the 10-2 lead. After Witherite drew a walk to make it 11-2, Burton hit a fly ball to center that was dropped — allowing the 12th and final run to cross that resulted in the 12-2, four inning final.
Coach Burton said he was extremely pleased with the team’s pitching on the day — as well as the all-around effort at the plate and on the field.
“We were worried coming into the game with pitching because we play again Sunday,” Coach Burton said. “So we wanted to save starters. But our pitchers were amazing. First inning, we had six pitches and we were out of (the inning). Our starter got to go just three innings, so that was a huge help. I’m pretty proud of Aiden Keller — he got out of a slump,” Burton said. “He had a nice shot to the fence. I’m also pretty proud of my son, Evan, he had a nice shot out to the fence, too, and he hit the game-winning run in. But overall, catchers, defense, the whole team was awesome today.”
With the Game 1 win, DuBois will look to sweep the series on Sunday as both teams will meet at 11 a.m. — once again at Way Memorial Field. Should DuBois sweep, they’ll be crowned Section 1 champions. If FLAG takes Game 2, a deciding Game 3 will be played shortly thereafter.
“We’ll be the visitors to start the game Sunday,” Burton said. “We want to jump on them right away and keep hitting like we’ve been doing. They’ll see Evan (Burton) on the mound again, probably, and we’re going for it the first game on Sunday.”
DuBOIS 12,
FLAG 2, 4 innings
Score by Innings
FLAG 000 2 — 2
DuBois 004 8 — 12
*One out when winning run scored.
FLAG—2
Edwin Maldonado lf-ss-p 2000, Austin Jewell 1b-rf-1b 2110, Ethan Pfleger ss-p-ss 2110, Gunnar Smith p-1b-3b 2000, Jayden Swartwood cf-p 2000, Jack Natemeier c-rf 2012, Liam Hermann rf 1000, Dominic Gilmore lf 1000, Levi Potter 2b 1010, Ryder Kojancie 3b 1000, Blake Hawley c 0000. Totals: 16-2-4-2.
DuBois—12
Luca Morelli lf-c 3111, Nate Witherite cf 3112, Evan Burton p-2b 4120, Luke Reed c-ss 2212, JT Hughes ss-p 2211, Cooper Knouse 3b 1100, Porter Price 1b 3121, Ace Johnson 2b 2011, Chance Anyadike rf 1111, Aiden Keller rf-lf 3221. Totals: 24-12-12-10.
Errors: FLAG 2, DuBois 0. LOB: FLAG 2, DuBois 8. 2B: Potter, Natemeier; Keller, Burton. SB: Morelli, Witherite.
Pitching
FLAG: Gunnar Smith-2 1/3+ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Jayden Swartwood-2/3+ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ethan Pfleger-1/3+ IP, 4 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Edwin Maldonado-0+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Evan Burton-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; JT Hughes-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Burton. Losing pitcher: Smith.