Clarion University juniors Ashley McCluskey and Gabi Wayne, both of whom are throwers on the Lady Eagles track and field team, have a special bond that goes back a long way to being classmates at DuBois Area High School.
The two were set for their third college season together competing at Clarion when the outdoor season was canceled before the first official event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We found out that the season was canceled a week before our first meet,” said Wayne. “We were pretty disappointed in finding out the news and were really looking forward to the first meet.
“At practice, when the virus became a bigger threat, we would ask each other our thoughts on what was going to happen with spring athletics. It was very emotional for us when we found out that we were unable to compete.
“For me, I just got done with my swim season at Clarion, and I had just started track season the same week we found out the season was canceled. I was really looking forward to track because I’ve only competed for three years. It is a sport that I really enjoy, and I was super excited to compete with the freshman girls we gained this year.”
The NCAA’s decision was especially hard for McCluskey, who didn’t compete in the indoor season and had been in full training mode for the javelin in the outdoor season.
“My main event is javelin, and I have been training for it since the beginning of the year,” said McCluskey. “I don’t do indoor, so I just train year-round for it. I’ve been waiting and training so hard for this upcoming season, and it just got ripped away from me and the rest of my teammates.
“It is hard to accept the fact that I won’t be able to compete this year. But, what makes it even worse is knowing that I won’t ever be able to compete again with the seniors that were on my team.”
The duo graduated from DAHS in 2017 and became even closer friends the spring of that year when McCluskey, the reigning District 9 Class AAA javelin champion, talked Wayne into coming out for track in her final high school sports season.
McCluskey went on to win her second D-9 Class AAA title that year, posting a mark of 136 feet, 4 inches at the district meet. She placed 12th out of 30 girls at states as a senior with a mark of 128-1 at Shippensburg University.
Wayne, who had never thrown before in her life, improved as the year went on and ended her high school career by placing second to her mentor at districts, winning silver with a throw of 105-7.
Both girls decided to attend Clarion University and landed on the track and field team once again as part of the Lady Eagles throwing crew. Wayne fell in love with throwing so much she continued her career in the sport while also competing for the Clarion swim team in the winter.
Both have done multiple throwing events while at Clarion but have primarily focused on the javelin — just like they did in high school. McCluskey’s best throw in college in the event is 40.02 meters (131 feet, 3 inches), while Wayne’s is 35.68 meters (117-1).
And, the pair have loved being able to continue to compete together.
“From throwing together in high school and now in college, I’m really glad I get to experience it all with Gabi,” said McCluskey. “She is like my little piece of home here at Clarion. I’m so glad I talked her into to trying javelin our senior year of high school. She has made so much improvement since then, and I was really excited to see what this year had in store for her.”
Wayne echoed those same feelings.
“I absolutely love Ashley,” said Wayne. “I’m so thankful that she convinced me to compete my senior year in high school. She helped me a lot our senior year, and she still helps me to this day in college.
“It’s a lot of fun practicing with someone you’ve known for a long time, and it’s always been nice to get her thoughts. She’s always been excited for me like I am for her. We have a lot of fun together at practice and off the field too.”
For now, McCluskey and Wayne are trying to focus on their course work, which is all being done online, while doing what they can to stay in shape.
“I am staying in Clarion until the end of the semester just to try and focus more on my school work,” said McCluskey. “But, I try to get at least one workout in a day whether it be an at home workout or a stadium workout.
“I am also continuing to eat right. I’m trying to keep my progression going because now I only have one more shot at my goal, which is making it to the NCAA championships.”
McCluskey said the change to online classes has affected her schedule more than her actual course work being a nutrition and fitness major.
“As a student athlete, time management plays a huge role in my success here at Clarion University,” she said. “As an athlete, I am required to attend all my scheduled classes, practice, lift times, as well as other team commitments. It is just a really hard transition to go from such a structured schedule to all online.”
Wayne shared similar feelings about the current situation all college students are in.
“I have been really focusing on my studies, but there are times where I take a break for a walk/run or a workout that I can do at my house,” she said. “If I had access to a javelin, I would for sure throw a little bit to keep practicing my throwing.
“I plan to hit the gym hard to lift this summer with my brother, Isaac. He has some goals that he wants to hit in his swimming, and I have some goals for my upcoming swim season and field season.”
Wayne, an early childhood education major, said the switch to online classes has created some minor challenges for her.
“I have had a pretty easy class schedule this semester,” she said. “There are times where I have felt a little stressed with having classes online, because I feel like I’m a better learner with the face-to-face classes. But, so far so good. Our professors are so accommodating and very easy to get in touch with if I would need any of them.”
Wayne also faces the extra challenge of competing in back-to-back sports seasons while keeping up her studies.
“It can be very challenging handling academics as a two-sport athlete,” she said. “But, the coaches and athletic department are very helpful with getting us athletes help if we are struggling.
“It is very hard having back-to-back seasons because I start my sports season pretty much at the beginning of fall semester, and I don’t finish until the end of the spring semester. But, my track coach is very lenient, and he’s so thoughtful to give me a week off before I start practicing for track and field.”
With the NCAA deciding last Monday to grant spring sports athletes an extra year on eligibility because they missed their season due to the coronavirus, both athletes could conceivably stay at Clarion two more years.
McCluskey said if her studies allow it, she would definitely consider accepting another year of eligibility.
Wayne looks to be on the other side of that fence due to her major.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think I will be able to compete an extra semester because I hope to be getting a job right out of college,” said Wayne. “I am taking an extra semester in the fall of 2021, but I will be doing student teaching for that semester.”
Fortunately for McCluskey and Wayne, they will have at least one more season together before they possibly go their separate ways after finishing their studies at Clarion.