ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys track and field team opened its season Tuesday at Elk County Catholic and split a tri-meet with the host Crusaders and DuBois Central Catholic.
Elk County scored a lopsided 104-45 win against DuBois, while the Beavers did the same to DCC, 91-59.
The host Crusaders dominated the meet with 13 overall victories in 18 events, while DCC came away with four wins and DuBois one.
Elk County was led by the trio of Matt Dippold, Jacob Koss and Raivis Bobby –all of whom hand a hand in three wins on the day.
Dippold posted individual victories in the 400 (55.3) and 3,200 (10:50.2) and teamed up with Joe Wolfe, Jake Carnovale and Eddie Messineo to capture top honors in the 4x800 relay (9:09.6.
Bobby took home the javelin (134-8), triple jump (37-4) and long jump (18-7). Koss had one individual “W” in the 200 dash (23.6) while also being part of ECC’s victorious 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
In the 4x100 event, he teamed up with Erick Mader, Stephen Bobby and Drew Daghir to post a time of 46.1. In the 4x400, Logan Hoffman, Stephen Bobby and John Wittman joined Koss in running a 3:43.4.
Elk County also got a pair of wins from Ben Sherry in the shot put (40-2) and discus (123-8), while Hoffman (1,600 –4:51.8), Wittman (300 hurdles, 44.5) and Regis Wortman (high jump –5-8).
As for DCC, it got a pair of overall wins from Noah Vokes in the 110 hurdles (16.1) and triple jump (38-2 1/2). Cardinal Linkin Nichols won the 800 (2:06.1), while Tanner Morelli took home the pole vault (8-0).
DuBois’ lone overall win came from Kenny Garvey in the 100 dash (11.6).
In the DuBois-DCC meet, DuBois got wins from Riley Barnett in the shot put (39-9) and javelin (131-6), Layton Yarus (300 hurdles –48.2), Kyle Hopson (200 dash), Kaleb Stevens (3,200), Austin Shaffer-Doan (86-10). DuBois also won all three relays against the Cardinals.
“It felt good to get that first meet under our belt,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. ‘I thought Kenny Garvey and newcomer Kyle Hopson had nice days in the sprints, as did Ryan Gildersleeve in the pole vault (2nd overall).”
Outside its overall winners, DCC had two other first-place finishers against DuBois in Nichols (1,600) and Egan Peck (400).
DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday, while ECC is at the Igloo Invite at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday. Central Catholic is back in action next Thursday at Smethport.
