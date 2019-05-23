LORETTO — If you like offense, then the District 6/9 Class 5A softball championship between DuBois and Central Mountain was your type of game as the second-seeded Lady Wildcats captured the title in a slugfest, 14-5, against the top-seeded Lady Beavers.
The teams combined for 25 hits — 15 by Central Mountain — with 17 of the 18 starters finding the hit column on the day at St. Francis University’s Red Flash Field.
Ultimately, Central Mountain was the team that did more with its hits — blasting two home runs and two doubles to help capitalize on four DuBois errors. Central Mountain (11-9) had five players with two or more hits.
The Lady Wildcats scored 11 of their 14 runs in just two innings — a 5-run 3rd and 7-run 7th — to capture its second lopsided win of the year against DuBois while also avenging a 3-2 loss to the Lady Beavers in last year’s title game at St. Francis. Central Mountain beat DuBois, 14-0 in 5 innings, in the consolation game of its annual Thunder on the Mountain Tournament back on April 27.
DuBois (11-10) also had no problem getting hits, collecting 10 of them, but struggled to get a big one with people on base to jump-start a big inning like Central Mountain did. DuBois also hit into two double plays.
Lady Beaver senior Abby Lecker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in her final high school game, while sophomore Taylor Smith was 2-for-4 with a RBI.
Lecker played her final high school game along with fellow seniors Maddie Smith, Mia Geer and Lexi Smith.
“They (Wildcats) had a couple big hits today, we had faced them already and knew they could hit,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We hit well today too, and we were in it for the most part. The big inning there in the third when they got five runs after we took the 2-0 lead was key for them. We had two outs, and if we could have gotten out of that with only a run scoring that would have been big for us.
“I talked to all four seniors and wished them luck in the future. We’re going to miss them. They have been a staple in the program. All four are great who are going to be successful at life, and softball is just a small part of it for them.”
DuBois started lefty freshman Allie Snyder in hopes of giving the Lady Wildcats a different look from that first meeting. She allowed a leadoff walk but got out of the inning unscathed.
The Lady Beavers quickly put together a rally in the bottom of the first.
Sarah Henninger led off the inning with an infield single but was erased on a fielder’s choice. Lauren Walker was then hit by a pitch to put two runners on. That brought Smith to the plate, and she laced a line drive that looked like a sure hit.
However, Lady Wildcat Madalyn Bechdel came out of nowhere to snag the sinking line drive. She then threw to first to double-off Walker to end the inning.
Snyder enjoyed a 1-2-3 top of the second before her offense got her some runs.
Kaylee Sadowski reached on a leadoff error, but Central Mountain starter Madi Knepp retired the next two batters. Cate Gregory kept the inning going with a single center.
Lecker stepped in and hit a hard grounder back up the middle that ricocheted off Knepp and went into center field for a two-run single to put DuBois up 2-0.
That lead was short-lived for the Lady Beavers as Central Mountain answered right back with a 5-spot in the top of the third.
The inning started innocently enough as Snyder retired the first two batters on a flyout and groundout. But, Alyssa Fisher kept the inning going in a big way with a solo homer to left-center. That blast started a string of seven straight Lady Wildcats who reached safely with two outs.
Autumn Derhem had a two-run single in the inning, while Kiley Wagner and Knepp each drove in a run with singles. Lecker finally ended the inning when she tracked down a deep fly ball in center.
DuBois got two of those runs right back in the bottom half of the inning.
Maddie Smith led things off with a single but was erased on a fielder’s choice. Taylor Smith and Sadowski followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases with one out.
Saige Weible followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Walker before Maddy Ho reached on a one-out error that plated Taylor Smith to make it a one-run game at 5-4.
Central Mountain extended that lead with three runs in the fourth — a pair coming on a homer by Caitlyn Watson and the third on a single from Riley Houser.
DuBois countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Taylor Smith singled home older sister Maddie Smith, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to make it an 8-5 game.
The score stayed that way until the seventh.
Central Mountain shortstop Houser turned a 6-3 double play to end the bottom of the fifth after Maddy Ho singled, while DuBois catcher Henninger threw out pinch-runner Ellie Dershem trying to steal second to end the top of the sixth.
The Lady Wildcats put the game out of reach with a six-run top of the seventh, scoring five of those runs against reliever Aleigha Geer.
Houser led off the inning with a single, which ended Snyder’s day. Geer came on and Wagner hit a shot the right-center field gap that Weible made a nice sliding catch on for the first out.
Central Mountain poured it on from there though, as seven of the next eight hitters reached base. Fisher had a RBI double, while Watson and Houser each had run-scoring singles.
Houser finished the day 3-for-4 with the one RBI, while Fisher, Watson, Wetzel and Autumn Dershem all had two hits. Watson and Dershem drove in three runs, while Fisher had two RBIs.
Knepp then finished off the Lady Beavers with a perfect bottom of the seventh, with Houser making a shoe-top catch on a liner off the bat of Walker.
“There at the end once we got down that big, emotionally it’s tough to get them back up,” said Nosker. “You come into the bottom of the seventh down two or three, you have a chance. But, come in down by nine, they already know it’s over.
“We’re a young team though, and I told them to remember this. You don’t want to have this (same) feeling next year.”
Central Mountain moves on to play the third place team from the WPIAL in the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on June 3.