LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Josh Sorbera pitched a complete game on Thursday afternoon, leading the Clearfield American Legion baseball team to a 5-1 victory over DuBois in the opening round of the Jefferson County League playoffs.
“Jake pitched an outstanding game,” said Chiefs manager Sid Lansberry. “He looked a little shaky in the beginning, but he just keeps plugging away. He keeps you in the game. He keeps the ball down and uses his defense well.
“He’s a gamer.”
Post 6 pounded out eight hits in the game, with six of those coming in a four-run sixth inning against DuBois starter Thomas Grecco.
Despite taking the early lead, Post 17 had just six hits in the game, and three of those came in the second inning when they scored their lone run.
“We haven’t played in well over a week,” said DuBois manager Chuck Ferra. “We didn’t hit the ball real well today, but overall I was happy. You are never happy with a loss, but the kids played well. We will just bounce back tomorrow.”
Post 17 took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jordan Frano doubled into center to lead off the inning. A one out single by Grecco moved him to second, before he scored on a single by Justin Swauger.
Clearfield got the run right back in the bottom of the frame, as Eli Glass drew a seven-pitch walk.
He moved to second on a wild pitch, before heading to third on a sacrifice bunt by Seth Bumbarger.
A sacrifice fly by Bryce Timko plated Glass to tie the game at 1-1.
The game stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Clearfield started to put some hits together.
With Grecco at 85 pitches to start the inning, Clearfield started out with the top of their order, and they delivered.
Thayne Morgan singled, moved to second on a sac bunt by brother Zane Morgan, and then came home on a RBI single by Nate Barr.
Barr scored on a double by Glass to increase the Chiefs lead to 3-1.
Glass’ pinch runner, Alec Graham scored on a single by Timko.
Grecco was lifted for Anthony Kness, who allowed singles to Allan Myers and Harrison Peacock and a walk to Hayden Williams before getting the final out.
Peacock’s single scored Cade Walker, who was pinch running for Timko, and made the score 5-1.
“Thomas pitched well,” Ferra said. “I can’t complain about what he did. He struggled early and took awhile to get going. He was having some issues with the mound, but once he got going he pitched well.
“He just ran out of gas at the end. We just didn’t give him enough run support.”
DuBois loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on two errors and a single by Heath Means, but Sorbera got out of the jam to set the final at 5-1.
“We had guys on base pretty much the whole game,” Lansberry said. “We got a couple clutch hits there in the sixth. Nate had the big one. We got three more hits after that and that’s what it takes to win.
“We played good defense. It was a good ball game. Both teams played well. Grecco is a good pitcher as well. I was impressed with him. He keeps them in the game too.
“It was a good win for us. It’s a pretty good DuBois team they had there.
Clearfield moves on to play Brookville/Punxsutawney this evening. DuBois will play Curwensville.
