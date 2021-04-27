DuBOIS — The Hollidaysburg Golden Tigers came into Showers Field on Tuesday afternoon and used a seven-run third inning to knock off the home DuBois Beavers by a 9-2 final.
“Minus the third inning, it’s 2-2,” DuBois head coach Todd Stiner said. “But we had opportunities that we could’ve pieced together a run or two here or there. That’s what’s plagued us all year — that we’re not able to take advantage of opportunities that are given to us.”
It was an adventure on the mound for the Beavers as starter Chandler Ho left after just an inning and two thirds with shoulder pain.
“He got a little trouble with his arm being sore, but we’ll get him repaired,” Stiner said.
DuBois utilized Alex Colbey, Karson Fields and Nathan Tyler the rest of the way — the latter of which pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit.
“Nate Tyler I thought did an incredible job,” Stiner said. “He wasn’t even in the thought of pitching today. You can’t anticipate a guy’s going to give you an inning and two-thirds. That’s our biggest point to our fellas is you have to be ready for the unexpected. And today was the unexpected ... I thought Nate did an incredible job.”
Hollidaysburg struck first in the top of the second inning as Tyler Faber hit a solo homer off of Ho to make it 1-0 Golden Tigers. After a Landon Perry groundout and a Caleb Jandora fly out to first base, Ho threw one pitch to Ethan Shale before leaving the contest. Ho was replaced by Colbey — who walked the next three batters and loaded the bases as Fields took the mound. Fields walked Caleb Gampe to bring in Shale to make it 2-0 before Austin Estep hit into a fielder’s choice to end the top of the second.
DuBois couldn’t answer in the bottom of the second, with Mike Orzechowski getting the lone hit of that inning with a single. Hollidaysburg then plated 10 batters in the top of the third — scoring seven runs en route to a 9-0 lead.
Zach Miller led off the top of the third with a double, followed by singles from Faber and Perry, the latter of which drove in a run to make it 3-0. Jandora hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 4-0 and a Bryce Martellacci fly ball to center resulted in a error that plated two runs — one that would’ve been a sac fly and the other that plated due to the error.
With the score 6-0 and two men on, Gampe helped his own cause on the mound with a three-run bomb to make it 9-0. Right after that, Tyler took to the mound for DuBois and essentially shut down Hollidaysburg the rest of the way.
DuBois finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Ho — now playing at second base — hit a single before Tyler and Garrett Starr drew walks to load the bases. Hollidaysburg then pulled Gampe and sent Shale to the mound, but Shale walked Bryson Dinkfelt to bring in Ho and cut the lead to 9-1. But that’s all the home team could muster as Pasternak flied out to center and Tyler Newell struck out looking to end the inning.
The Beavers were plagued with getting runners on but having nothing to show for it, leaving 10 runners on base throughout the contest.
“They walked two guys in the fifth inning,” Stiner said. “(Runners on) first and second, no outs — we don’t even move up. Bases loaded and one out, we don’t even score a run. They’re opportunities that you have to cash in if you’re going to win games.”
For their last ditch effort in the bottom of the seventh trailing 9-1, Starr hit a one-out double off the wall in right/center and Pasternak hit a double of his own to plate Starr. But one more out was all Hollidaysburg needed to set the final at 9-2.
“We’re playing hard and we’re doing the best that we can,” Stiner said. “We’ve been outmatched by some teams. I’m not going to go out and say Hollidaysburg is all that much better than us. But today they were. They had a great inning and had some good at bats — hit a couple home runs. But if things fan out the way we planned on it, I really anticipated this being a tight game all the way to the end.”
Starr had two of the six hits on the day for DuBois, as Austin Mitchell also had a triple in the sixth inning.
“Down in our order, we have to get better putting the ball in play and forcing things to happen,” Stiner said.
Regardless of the loss, Stiner said defensively they played pretty well.
“Austin Mitchell had a couple nice plays in center field,” Stiner said. “Nate (Tyler) got a lot of ground balls and we made all the plays behind him. Alex Pasternak has been picking the ball up (at first base) and saving our infielders all year long. He had at least three picks today and he’s been doing it all year long. He’s done a great job at first base. We just need to get a little better mechanically in making our throws and following our throws. It’s not always that easy as on turf.
DuBois will look to right the ship on Thursday as they’ll travel to Hollidaysburg this time in an attempt to split the yearly series.
“We’ve got to forget about it and go to work tomorrow,” Stiner said. “I credit our guys. They work hard every single day. We’ve got to try and find a way to get a win.”
HOLLIDAYSBURG 9,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 027 000 0 — 9
DuBois 000 010 1 — 2
Hollidaysburg—9
Zach Barton lf 4110, Bryce Martellacci cf 3111, Caleb Gambe p-ss 4124, Austin Estep c 4000, Zach Miller 2b 4110, Tyler Faber 1b 3221, Ethan Stevenson rf (flex) 0000, Landon Perry dh 4111, Caleb Jandora 3b 3001, Evan Shale ss-p 3210. Totals: 32-9-9-8.
DuBois—2
Chandler Ho p-2b 3110, Alex Colbey p 0000, Karson Fields 2b-p 1000, Nathan Tyler p 1000, Triston Cowan rf 1000, Garrett Starr ss 3120, Bryson Dinkfelt 3b 2001, Alex Pasternak 1b 3011, Tyler Newell dh-p 4000, Nick Farrell lf (flex) 0000, Mike Orzechowski rf-lf 3010, Nate Farrell c 2000, Trenton Gaffney ph 1000, Austin Mitchell cf 3010. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Errors: Hollidaysburg 0, DuBois 2. LOB: Hollidaysburg 9, DuBois 10. 2B: Miller; Starr, Pasternak. 3B: Mitchell. HR: Faber, Gampe. SF: Jandora, Martellacci. HBP: Tyler (by Gampe). SB: Dinkfelt.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Caleb Gampe-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Evan Shale-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Chandler Ho-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Alex Colbey-0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Karson Fields-2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Nathan Tyler-4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gampe. Losing pitcher: Ho.