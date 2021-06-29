DuBOIS — It was a wild and crazy softball game between the Punxsutawney and DuBois Junior League All-Stars softball teams at Heindl Field Monday, with both squads making seventh inning comebacks. But Punxsutawney got the last at-bat due to winning a coin toss to be the home team and its comeback was the final one, as they won the best of 3 series 2-0 with a 15-14 win Monday for the District 10 title.
Punxsutawney at one point had a 9-3 lead after three innings before DuBois started chipping away — first scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning and another one in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 9-7 Punxsutawney heading into what would be a scoring-filled seventh.
Lynx Lander led off the top of the inning with a single to left and Reagen Perkins then drew a walk. An underhand toss from the Punxsy second baseman to first was missed, allowing Lander to score to cut the lead to 9-8. Emma Elensky then drew a walk to load the bases with no outs before pitcher Olivia Toven got DuBois leadoff hitter Layden Mooney — who was 2-for-4 in the game — to strikeout. But with one out, Maggie Watt drew a bases loaded walk to tie things up at 9-9.
One batter later, Ava Baronick gave DuBois its first lead of a game, punching one just past the Punxsutawney first baseman and into right field, as the right fielder misjudged the ball and it allowed three runs to score for a 12-9 lead as Baronick made it all the way to third.
Punxsutawney went back to starter Brynn Hicks inside the circle and she faced Kali Franklin, Hicks threw a wild pitch that allowed Baronick to score for a 13-9 DuBois lead. DuBois tacked on another run a couple batters later as a passed ball allowed Audrey Hale to get to third — with the throw then going into the outfield to allow her to score to make it 14-9.
But Punxsutawney would answer right back with Brinley Hallman leading off with a single to right. After Brooke Young reached via an error, Brooke Farmery had an RBI bloop single between the first baseman and right fielder to cut the deficit to four. Toven then walked to load up the bases for Laci Poole — who got an RBI with an infield single, beating out the throw from short.
Another error by DuBois allowed Punxsy to get it to 14-12. With the bases still loaded, Baronick then was able to strike out both Hicks and Milaydi Hilliard. But with two outs and at the top of the Punxsy order, Avery Powell tied things up at 14-14 with a two-RBI single up the middle.
One batter later, Hallman — who started off the seventh inning — finished it off with a game-winning RBI single to right/center to drive in the winning run to capture the District 10 title.
Mooney, Baronick and Hale each had two hits for DuBois, with the team having nine hits total on the day. While DuBois scored 14 runs, there were only three RBIs — one each from Watt, Baronick and Franklin — as the majority of runs were scored via errors and passed balls.
Franklin scored the second run for DuBois on the day after getting caught in a rundown at third and eventually sliding under the tag from then-pitcher Makenna Gula.
Defensively, both teams had its share of errors, with DuBois and Punxsy racking up nine and five, respectively.
Punxsutawney’s title winning performance included 12 hits on the day, led by Hallman’s three hits and three RBIs and Powell’s three RBIs. Farmery also had three hits in the contest.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 15,
DUBOIS 14
Score by Innings
DuBois 003 301 7 — 14
Punxsy 315 000 6 — 15
DuBois—14
Layden Mooney cf 4020, Brooke Scolese ph 0000, Maggie Watt lf 3101, Maddie Conner ph 0100, Ava Baronick ss-p 3321, Kali Franklin p-ss 4111, Audrey Hale c 5220, Lynx Lander 3b 4110, Reagen Perkins 2b 3100, Jordan McGranor 1b 3210, Emma Elensky rf 1200, Avery Fontaine ph 1000. Totals: 31-14-9-3.
Punxsutawney—15
Avery Powell c 4323, Brinley Hallman ss-cf 5233, Brooke Young lf 5112, Brooke Farmery 1b 4231, Jalynn Waroquier ph-pr 1000, Olivia Toven rf-1b-p 4210, Laci Poole 3b 5121, Makenna Gula 2b-p 4200, Brynn Hicks p-rf 2000, Maya Galentine rf 1100, Milaydi Hilliard cf-pr 3000, Caleigh Smelko rf 1101. Totals: 39-15-12-11.
Errors: DuBois 9, Punxsy 5. LOB: DuBois 8, Punxsy 10. 2B: Mooney, Baronick. SF: Farmery. HBP: McGranor (by Hicks); Powell (by Baronick). SB: Hale 2, Franklin; Powell, Waroquier, Toven, Hilliard.
Pitching
DuBois: Kali Franklin-2 1/3 IP, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Ava Baronick-4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsy: Brynn Hicks-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Makenna Gula-2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Olivia Toven-2 1/3 IP, 3 H,7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hicks. Losing pitcher: Baronick.