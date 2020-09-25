The DuBois Area School District school board approved a new fall sports spectator plan at its meeting Thursday night, and that plan will be in affect for tonight’s football home opener against Punxsutawney.
The new policy will change some previous plans surrounding the game itself.
The DuBois Marching band was scheduled to perform at 6 p.m., with parents permitted to attend. That performance pushed back the kickoff of the football game to 7:30 p.m.
With more fans permitted in attendance now, the band will not play at 6 p.m. and instead do their traditional pre-game and halftime routines as past years. The football game, which is being televised as part of WJAC’s Friday Night Rivals, will still start at 7:30 p.m. despite the change in when the band will perform.
All spectators will enter through the main gate, while teams, cheerleaders, band, officials, game personnel and administrators will enter through the reserved parking area gates. There will be established booths for families of football, band, cheer and opposing team, and tickets can be picked up at those respective booths.
If players, cheerleaders, band members already received tickets, their families will get their remaining allotted amount in an envelope at their respective booth, and the money returned if they had already paid for tickets.
Below is some other highlights of the school district’s plan for spectators at football games this season:
• All CDC social distancing and face covering protocols are required. In order to enter an event, each spectator must have a face covering. Face coverings must remain on during the event.
• There will not be any tickets sold for fall athletic events. Tickets will be provided to the student-athletes & student-musicians as outlined through the athletic office.
• All DAHS football players, varsity cheerleaders and band members are permitted to attend home games along with all respective coaches and support personnel (trainer, managers, film crew, etc.).
• Four tickets will be provided to each DAHS football player, varsity cheerleader and band member.
• Two tickets will be provided to each opposing player.
• Opposing teams will have a travel party of no more than 60 (players, coaches, trainer, managers, admins, etc.)
• Opposing team travel party must go through a proper health screening prior to leaving their respective school.
• There will be no visiting cheerleaders or band.
• Concession stand will not be in operation.
• Other than game programs, there will be no merchandise from booster clubs or other organizations sold at games.