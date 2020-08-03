CLEARFIELD — After going 0-2 in pool play Saturday on the opening day of the Clearfield County Invitational Baseball Tournament, DuBois bounced back with a strong performance Sunday to knock off Spike Island (Philipsburg-Osceola), 2-1, in the fifth place game at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The DuBois duo of Nate Tyler and Karson Fields combined on a 2-hitter, while the offense pounded out nine hits against Nick Coudriet — one of P-O’s top high school arms entering the new school year.
Coudriet used seven strikeouts to help offset some of those hits, but DuBois scratched out single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-1 lead after falling behind in the second. Aaron Andrulonis had a clutch 2-out single in the third, while Michael Orzechowski plated Fields with the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Tyler and Fields then made that 1-run advantage hold up as DuBois finished the weekend 1-2 in an event that featured high school-age squads from DuBois, Clearfield (PGP), P-O, Curwensville and West Branch. Mo Valley was also suppose to have a team, but they instead entered a 14U Flood City travel team that featured just a couple Mo Valley players.
Tyler threw four innings to get the win. He allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking three. Fields tossed three scoreless inning of relief for earn the save. He didn’t allow a hit while striking out two and walking none. The defense also turned two double plays behind Tyler.
The performance was in stark contrast to Saturday, when several of the DuBois players hit the diamond for the first time since the high school season was cancelled back in March.
DuBois pitchers combined to walk 25 batters in two games, while its defense committed nine errors in losses to PGP (11-2) and Flood City (9-2) on Saturday.
“The key for today was our pitchers threw strikes,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “Hitters will get themselves out, and if you force them to put the ball in play you’re going to get some breaks. (Saturday), we didn’t do that and was far too many batters. At the same, our guys haven’t thrown and we threw a couple guys (Saturday) who hadn’t picked up a ball since March.
“I was extremely thrilled with our defense today, and that was with putting some guys at different positions to try them there. And, I was really pleased with our young guys (offensively), and we put the ball in play. Aaron Andrulonis had a huge hit there.
‘Overall, the point of this was to get our guys on the field and get some experience and hopefully correct some of the mistakes we’re making. Win or lose, that didn’t matter. We were just happy to get some experience.
Sunday morning’s game was all about pitching and defense, with some timely hitting thrown in.
After a scoreless first. Spike Island grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the second.
Coudriet got things started. then promptly stole second. Jamey Massung followed with a single that chased home Coudriet to make it 1-0. Massung hustled into second on the throw home. Tyler shut down the inning there when first baseman Tyler Newell snagged a liner and doubled Massung off second.
DuBois carried that momentum into the third and pulled even with a run.
Tyler led off the inning and reached on an error. He quickly stole second and took third on a groundout that resulted in the second out. Andrulonis then delivered a huge 2-out hit as he dropped a single into center to plate Tyler to even the score at 1-1.
Spike Island tried to answer back in the bottom half, getting a leadoff single from Elijah Maines and a 1-out walk from Denny Prestash. The Pirates then tried a little hit-and-run, but DuBois turned it into another double play when center fielder Trent Gaffney hauled in a liner and threw to second to double-off Maines to end the inning.
DuBois then grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth.
The Beavers loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Nate Farrell, Fields and Newell. Spike Island cut down a run at home on a grounder hit to first baseman Parker Scaife. Farrell and Newell each had two hits on the day.
However, Orzechowski followed with a fly ball to right that scored Fields, who made a nice slide around the tag attempt of catcher Gustkey to make it a 2-1 game. Nate Tyler followed with an infield single to reload the bases, but Coudriet got out of the jam with a fly out to end the inning.
DuBois’ pitching took over from there as Tyler and Fields combined to retire all 13 batters they faced in the final four innings. Fields had to face four hitters in the sixth when Maines reached on a third strike in the dirt to open the inning.
DuBois had its chances to add a couple insurance runs in the final three innings, but Coudriet and the Pirates managed to keep the Beavers off the scoreboard — stranding six runners, four in scoring position — in that closing stretch.
The Beavers loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth on a Jordan Ell single, a fielder’s choice that ended in an error and a walk by Fields. Spike Island then got an assist from the stiff breeze blowing in, which held Newell’s deep fly ball to left that could have been a grand slam. Instead, it was tracked down just before the fence for the final out.
DuBois then put runners on the corners in the sixth with two outs but couldn’t score, while Nick Farrell was left at second in the seventh after hitting a one-out single.
DuBOIS 2, SPIKE ISLAND 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 100 0 — 2
Spike Island 010 000 0 — 1
DuBois—2
Aaron Andrulonis ss 2011, Jordan Ell ph-cf 2010, Nick Farrell 3b-ss 4010, Nate Farrell 4020, Karson Fields eh-p 3110, Tyler Newell 1b-3b 3020, Trent Gaffney cf-rf 3000, Michael Orzechowski rf-1b 2001, Nate Tyler p-eh 3110, Alex Colby lf-rf 2000, Colby Clark lf 1000, Billy Gray 2b 3000. Totals: 32-2-9-2.
Spike Island—1
Ben Gustkey c 2000, Jacob DeSimone cf 3000, Nate Gustkey ss 3000, Parker Scaife 1b 3000, Nick Coudriet p 1100, Jamey Massung 3b 2011, Devyn Suhoney dh 2000, Aiden Minarchick 2b 0000, Elijah Maines lf 3010, Zack Eckberg rf 2000, Denny Prestash eh 1000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, Spike Island 4, LOB: DuBois 11, Spike Island 2. DP: DuBois 1, Spike Island 1. SF: Orzechowski. SAC: Eckberg. SB: Tyler; Coudriet. CS: B. Gustkey (by Na. Farrell).
Pitching
DuBois: Nate Tyler-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Karson Fields-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Spike Island: Nick Coudriet-7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Coudriet. Save: Tyler.