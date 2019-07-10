CLEARFIELD — DuBois scored five runs in the first inning before adding an insurance run in the sixth to down Clearfield 6-5 in the Jefferson County League playoffs on Tuesday at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Post 17 got a complete game out of Dayne Bauman, who allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks to earn the win.
“That helped alot, that first inning, for Dayne,” said DuBois manager Chuck Ferra. “It gave him some comfort there.
“I was really confident coming into the game with the lineup we had and with Dayne on the mound. He pitched really well last week in his last outing, and we did a bullpen yesterday at Showers and he looked good. I was really confident with him on the mound.
“The big inning was what we needed and we held on from there.”
Clearfield starter Hunter Dixon couldn’t have started the game any better, getting two outs on two pitches. But things quickly went downhill from there as Eric Schneider singled on a 1-2 count just past a diving Kyle Elensky at second.
A single from Garrett Prosper, moved Schneider to second and eventually third when there was no cutoff man for Clearfield and the ball was thrown wide of third base.
Justin Swauger had a two-run single into center to plate both runners and give DuBois a 2-0 lead. He then went to second on another error in the infield.
Jordan Frano singled, moving Swauger to third. Frano then took off for second, stopping midway to get caught in a rundown.
Swauger came home, and Frano somehow made it back to first to give DuBois a 3-0 lead.
Frano and Jeremy Krise later scored on a two-run single from Alex Pasternak to make it 5-0.
Clearfield eventually got out of the inning with a groundout. After throwing just two pitches for the first two outs, Dixon needed 25 more to get out of the frame.
“Mistakes cost us in that first inning,” said Post 6 manager Sid Lansberry. “After the first inning, I thought Hunter pitched a good game really. The defense kind of let him down a little bit in the first inning, but after that we made a good comeback. It was just too little, too late.”
Clearfield got on the board in the third inning, as Blake Prestash led things off with a one-out single. Morgen Billotte drew a walk, as did Nate Barr to load the bases.
Eli Glass worked a two-out walk to force home the first run. A Seth Bumbarger RBI double into center plated Billotte and Barr to cut the lead to 5-3.
“In the third inning we had the bases loaded and we scored three runs,” Lansberry said. “We needed one more hit there, then I think the momentum changes.”
Post 6 scored again in the bottom of the fifth, as Billotte singled and eventually came home on a Glass sac fly, making the score 5-4.
DuBois scored an insurance run in the top of the sixth, as Schneider reached on an error band came home on a Swauger double to increase Post 17’s lead to 6-4.
Clearfield put its first two hitters on base with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the seventh.
Nolan Barr moved to third on a wild pitch, before coming home on a Billotte sac fly. But two straight groundouts by the top of Clearfield’s lineup left the tying run stranded on third and set the final at 6-5.
“The kids played great,” Ferra said. “I couldn’t ask from any more from them. It was a great team win. We talked about that recently, playing more as a team and accepting your roles, and they’ve been going with it. They did that today and I’m real proud of them.”
Dixon took the loss for Clearfield, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and four walks.
“Hunter pitched a decent game,” Lansberry said. “He gave up some hits, but we also did something some mentally that cost us some runs as well.”
Swauger led DuBois with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Pasternak plated two runs, while Schneider scored twice.
DuBois plays at top-seeded Puxsutawney on Thursday.
Clearfield hosts Curwensville on Thursday.