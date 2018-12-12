DuBOIS — A couple of lengthy scoring droughts turned what looked like a promising night for the DuBois Area High School girls basketball team into a one-sided Hollidaysburg victory, as the visiting Lady Golden Tigers upended the Lady Beavers, 59-32, Tuesday.
DuBois (2-1) held its own with the Lady Golden Tigers through the first eight minutes, leading, 8-7 after one. But, a better than five-minute dry spell in the second allowed Hollidaysburg to not only get things going in the right direction but also build a double-digit lead by the half.
The Lady Beavers kept Hollidaysburg from expanding that lead in the third but a nearly four-minute drought to open the fourth ended any hopes that DuBois may have had.
The Lady Golden Tigers were helped by a defense that was able to keep DuBois’ Chelsea DeSalve in check throughout the game, as it kept her scoreless from the floor.
However, DeSalve still managed to lead DuBois in scoring as she scored eight points from the line.
“They were keying on her and we knew that was going to happen,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “And, she started to get frustrated (after a while).”
While the Lady Beavers didn’t have a prolific scorer, they did manage to move the ball around as nine of their 10 varsity players scored.
Sophomore Olivia Johnson was second behind DeSalve with six points, while fellow sophomores Taylor Smith and Saige Weible each had four.
Meanwhile, Hollidaysburg’s Allison Hileman had a tough time finding the basket early in the game as well but broke through in the second, hitting four shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer, on her way to game-high 19 points.
Janessa Goins also turned in a double-digit effort for the Lady Golden Tigers with 13 points.
But neither of the two had a strong start as the DuBois defense limited Hollidaysburg to just seven first-quarter points.
While DeSalve wasn’t hitting from the floor, it wasn’t for lack of effort as she was fouled three times in the first quarter, hitting 4-for-6 from the line as DuBois held an 8-7 advantage heading into the second.
However, that’s where things started to come unraveled for the Lady Beavers as Hileman helped spur a 15-2 run to open the second and open up a 12-point advantage.
Smith stopped the first scoring drought with a free throw with 1:53 left in the half but Hollidaysburg eventually opened up a 17-point, 28-11, advantage before a couple of late baskets from DuBois sent the game to the intermission at 30-15.
The Lady Beavers brought the lead back to nine as they opened the second on a 6-0 run.
Unfortunately, Hollidaysburg got it all back before the end of the quarter and pushed the margin to 16 points, 43-27, to open the fourth.
Hollidaysburg moved that advantage to 26 points with 10 unanswered points to open the fourth then led by as many as 28 before a late free throw by DuBois closed out the scoring.
DuBois will now host Ridgway Thursday.
