DuBOIS — The Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf league hit the links for the second straight day Wednesday, with host DuBois going 4-1 in a match at the Treasure Lake Silver Course.
Punxsutawney once again posted the top team score (210), led by medalist Brianna Hoover who carded a 46. DuBois came in with a 229, with freshman Alexas Pfeufer posting a team-best 51 out of the No,. 5 spot in the lineup. Her score was the third best of the day.
DuBois captured wins against Brookville (267), Brockway, Ridgway and Curwensville. The other three opponents did not have enough golfers compete on the day to score as a team.
After Hoover, Punxsy had three other golfers shoot in the 50s in Maeve Hanley (52), Lizzy Sikora (55) and Kiersten Riley (57).
Pfeufer was followed closely by teammate Maddy Gray who recorded a 53. Sarah Henninger (61) and Sophia Seduski (64) rounded out the Lady Beavers’ scoring.
Brookville’s top score was a 64 by Audrey Barrett, while Regan Ganoe and Rilee Kelly each shot 65. Karlee Stiver’s 73 closed out the Lady Raiders’ scoring.
Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore shot the second-best round of the day with a 50, while teammate Kaitlyn Amacher came in with a 57.
Brockway’s Sylvia Pisarchick shot a 59, with teammate Macie Smith adding a 65.
Curwensville had a trio of golfers compete in Lauren Tozer (58), Briana Swindell (66) and Taylor Simcox (76).
The league is scheduled to play again today at Ridgway.