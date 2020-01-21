DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team used a strong start, and its decided advantage in the post, to knock off visiting Brockway, 46-37, Monday night in the teams’ 10th Annual Pink Game.
Both squads entered the matchup 8-5, and it was the host Lady Beavers who asserted themselves early on, jumping out to a 9-0 lead before Brockway could find the scoreboard. The Lady Rovers battled back within six points (13-7) by quarter’s end.
The game proved to be a one of runs from there, as DuBois would push its lead close to 10 points a couple times in the second and third quarter only to see Brockway fight back. The Lady Rovers got as close as two points (25-23) with 2:47 left in the third, but DuBois pushed its lead back to seven (30-23) entering the fourth quarter.
DuBois put the game away with an 8-0 spurt just past the midway point of the fourth to make it a 44-30 game. Brockway had one final spurt of its own left, but could only get as close as seven points (44-37) before DuBois won by nine.
Saige Weible powered the Lady Beavers with 18 points. Olivia Johnson added seven points, while Allie Snyder had six off the bench as DuBois got 31 points from its three primary post players. Point guard Abby Guiher chipped in eight points.
Brockway’s Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood accounted for 29 of the Lady Rovers’ 37 points. Buttery matched Weible with a game-high 18 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Wood also reached double figures with 11.
“We got off to a good start, but they were able to battle back within two at one point,” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “We had a couple lapses, and we generally do that during a game. Most teams do, but I thought whenever they got close we buckled down, played hard and established the lead again.
“I was proud of the girls. I always say, we’re young, but they are younger than we are. That’s a good team. My hat’s off to them. They are going to be a force in the next couple years.
“A majority of our points came from the bigs, and Saige had a big night for us. That’s how we were against Brockway the last time, and that was our plan again because they don’t have that much to counter with. I told the girls before the game they were worried about about OJ (Johnson) and not worrying about Saige. And, Saige has been coming on strong as the year has gone on.
Isabella Geist-Salone got DuBois off and running when she hit a jumper in the lane in the opening minute. That sparked the 9-0 during which four different Lady Beavers scored. Guiher capped the spurt with the first of her two 3-pointers.
Buttery finally put Brockway on the board with a hoop at the 5:30 mark. Buttery’s bucket started a 7-4 run to end the quarter to make it 13-7 after one. Buttery had four first-quarter points, while Weible netted six for DuBois.
The Lady Beavers quickly pushed the lead back to nine (18-9) early in the second quarter on three points by Johnson and a hoop from Snyder. However, the Lady Beavers’ offense went cold from there the rest of the half as Brockway closed on a 7-3 run to get within five (21-16) at the break.
The Lady Rovers carried that momentum into the second half, opening the third quarter on a 7-4 spurt to get within two points at 25-23 on a hoop by Morgan Lindemuth. Brockway couldn’t pull even though, as a putback by Weible and 3-pointer by Guiher gave DuBois a 30-23 advantage entering the final quarter.
And, the fourth was all about the inside game for the Lady Beavers.
Johnson opened the scoring, while Snyder added a hoop of her own before Lindemuth hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Rovers. A pair of hoops from Buttery then made it a six-point game again (36-30) before the Lady Beavers ripped off eight straight points to seal the win.
Johnson, Weible and Guiher each had baskets in that game-clinching run, while Geist-Salone added a pair of free throws.
“We had a ton of turnovers all night, and we did start out really slow,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “The shooting was off. That happens. Tonight, they dominated the boards and have the two big girls, and we try to stop what we can. Weible played one heck of a game for them.
“When you go through all this, I just try to put it all into perspective. This (Pink Night) is about more than a basketball game. Seeing all these people, and knowing what they’ve gone through, it’s more about them than us.”
The two schools combined to raise $14,514.19 for the Hahne Cancer Center this year, bringing the 10-year total to upwards of $160,000.
DuBois hosts Brookville on Wednesday, while Brockway is back in action again tonight with a key AML South matchup at DuBois Central Catholic.