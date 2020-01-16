BRADFORD — The DuBois girls basketball team used a strong second-half effort to rally from a two-point halftime deficit to knock off host Bradford, 50-38, for its first District 9 League win of the season.
The Lady Owls led 11-8 after one quarter and took a 20-18 advantage into the half. However, DuBois came out of the break strong — outscoring Bradford 18-11 in the third quarter to take a 36-31 lead into the final eight minutes.
DuBois (7-5, 1-2 D-9 League) not only maintained that five-point lead but more than doubled it by quarter’s end as the Lady Beavers won the fourth quarter 14-7 to win going away by 12 points.
The Lady Beavers were led by the inside-outside duo of Abby Guiher and Olivia Johnson. Guiher scored a team-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Johnson notched 11 points in the post.
Sarah Henninger added eigh points for DuBois. Saige Weible chipped in six, while Isabella Geist-Salone and Alexas Pfeufer each had four to round out DuBois’ scoring.
Hannah Lary led Bradford (5-8, 0-3 D-9 League) with a game-high 22 points. However, DuBois held Erica Marshall to just five points on 1 of 17 shooting from the floor. She hit one 3-pointer and was 2 of 2 at the foul line.
DuBois is back in action Friday at home against Marion Center before hosting Brockway on Monday in the teams’ annual Pink Game.