DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team was forced to play catch up most of the night Monday against visiting Bellefonte, but a career night by junior Saige Weible helped fuel a fourth-quarter comeback that saw the Lady Beavers pull out a thrilling 46-43 victory in a in a District 6/8/9 Class 5A quarterfinal game.
The teams had just met last Tuesday in Bellefonte, a game DuBois won 61-54 to close its regular season with a 12-10 record. DuBois seized control of that game in the third, but on Monday fifth-seeded Bellefonte was the team in charge for most of the night.
The Lady Red Raiders led most of the way after taking a 5-4 lead with 2:04 left in the opening quarter. Bellefonte went on to lead 12-6 after one quarter and took a 21-16 lead into the half before pushing its lead to as many as 11 points in the third quarter at 29-18.
However, DuBois picked up its defensive intensity in the final four minutes of the third and closed the quarter on a 7-2 spurt in the final 3:50 to cut its deficit to six (31-25) after three quarters. Lady Beaver Olivia Johnson had four of her seven points in that run. Johnson had 19 points in last week’s game.
DuBois carried that momentum into the final quarter, getting baskets from Abby Guiher and Alexas Pfeufer to start the fourth to make it a two-point game at 31-29.
The teams traded scores from there, with Bellefonte maintaining the lead past the midway point of the fourth. A hoop from Mia Johnson put Bellefonte up 37-33 with 5:37 to play before three points from Weible made it a one-point game at 37-36.
Bellefonte countered with a Maddie Tice bucket to go back up three, but DuBois pulled even with a pair of trips to the foul line. Allie Snyder went 1 of 2 before Guiher hit two at the stripe to knot things at 39-39 with 2:56 remaining. Guiher had seven points.
Weible followed with a hoop to cap a 5-0 mini-run and put the Lady Beavers up 41-39 just under the 2-minute mark. It was DuBois’ first lead since holding a 4-3 advantage in the first quarter.
Bellefonte answered back with baskets from Johnson and Tice to regain the lead at 43-41 with 1:12 on the clock. The Lady Raiders never scored again though, as a pair of key turnovers in the final 40 seconds led to four straight DuBois points.
Guiher hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with 35 seconds remaining before Weible scored inside off a turnover on the press just six seconds later to put DuBois up for good at 45-43.
Weible scored nine of her game and career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. She also pulled down 10 rebounds. She had 17 points in the first meeting last week.
DuBois’ Isabella Geist-Salone then went 1 of 2 at the line with 12 ticks left to make it a three-point game. Bellefonte made one final rush up the floor, but a long 3-pointer by Tice in the final seconds was off the mark and rebounded by Pfeufer as time expired.
The playoff win was the Lady Beavers’ second in as many years at home against Bellefonte in the quarterfinals. DuBois beat the Lady Raiders, 45-40, last season for the program’s first playoff win since 1995.
And just like last year, DuBois’ win against the Lady Raiders earns them a trip to top-seeded Hollidaysburg on Wednesday for a semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. DuBois lost at Hollidaysburg, 63-38, in the regular season on Dec. 10.
“We told them it’s now or never,” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner of the fourth-quarter comeback. “We don’t like to full-court press the whole game because we don’t have a deep bench and don’t want to get wore out. But, we said we gotta do it now and close that gap and they did that. The atmosphere was great tonight, and I think they really fed off that late there at the end.
“And, that was a huge game for Saige. Not to take anything away from her performance, but I think a lot of teams concentrate on OJ (Johnson) because of her height, and she (Weible) took advantage of that. They (Bellefonte) also did a good job limiting Guiher getting looks too. When it came down to it, we did just enough to get it done. They are as equal to us as any team we’ve played this year.
“I’m just so proud of these girls because we have no seniors, and the four juniors (Weible, Johnson, Guiher, Taylor Smith) have taken this team under their wing. And God bless Taylor Smith. She got injured and was basically done for the season, but she has come to every practice and she’s put-forth the effort and behind these girls 110 percent. They really want to win and are already looking forward to next year. They are excited and we’re hoping we can build on it.
“Now, we have one day to relax and get ready for Hollidaysburg. That’s not going to be easy by any means, but we’ll go down and do the best we can.”
Both teams struggled to get its offense going to start the game, as DuBois held a 4-2 lead just over four minutes in on the strength of hoops by Weible and Pfeufer.
Bellefonte finally was the time that caught fire late in the quarter and ended the first on a 10-2 run to lead 12-6 after eight minutes.
The teams then traded scores for most of the second quarter as Bellefonte kept its lead on either side of six points in the period before taking the 21-16 advantage to the break. Weible scored 10 of DuBois’ 16 first-half points.
Bellefonte pushed its lead to 11 (29-18) in the third quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Mallorie Smith and Tice before four straight points by Olivia Johnson sparked DuBois’ strong push to end the quarter that got the comeback rolling.
The playoff meeting was actually the third in four years between the schools — all in DuBois. Bellefonte came away with a 42-36 victory in a semifinal meeting in 2017.