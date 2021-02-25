DuBOIS — A slow start forced the DuBois girls to play catch up for most of the hame Wednesday against Moniteau, and it looked like the Lady Beavers might not have enough to finish off a comeback.
However, Moniteau appeared to tire in the fourth quarter, while the Lady Beavers put together its best eight minutes of the game to outscore the Lady Warriors, 18-3, to come away with a 50-41 victory.
Moniteau, which led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, held a 38-32 entering the fourth thanks in a large part to a huge effort from Aslyn Pry, who scored 24 points in the first three quarters.
Even Pry seemed to fade in the fourth though, and she and her teammates struggled to find the hoop. Moniteau went without a field goal in the fourth and didn’t make a shot over the final 10:00 of the game.
The Lady Warriors’ final five points in that stretch all came from the free throw line, where Moniteau went 20 of 25 as a team.
Pry managed just one point in the fourth (finished with 25), with that free throw giving Moniteau a 41-39 lead with 3:06 to play. The Lady Warriors wouldn’t score after that though.
Trailing by two, DuBois got a huge 3-pointer from Madison Rusnica on the left wing to put the Lady Beavers up 42-41 with 2:15 on the clock. That shot ignited an 11-0 DuBois run to end the game.
Saige Weible scored on a putback with 1:48 to go, while teammate Abby Guiher scored off a steal moments later to make 46-41.
The Lady Beavers then salted the game away by going 4 of 6 at the lone — Johnson made 2 of 2, while Guiher was 2 of 4. DuBois hit 7 of 12 foul shots in the fourth, but was just 12 of 23 at the stripe in the game.
Johnson, who went scoreless in a lopsided win against Curwensville Tuesday night, came off the bench Wednesday and led the Lady Beavers with 17 points as part of a double-double. Johnson was 7 of 11 at the foul line.
Rusnica also reached double figures with 10 points, while Saige Weible and Abby Guiher added nine and six, respectively.
“We decided to go to our regular man offense, which is the 3-2, and that actually worked even though it’s designed to run against a man (defense),” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “But, it got us some open looks (late) and some rebounds for putbacks, which was key because we were getting dominated on the boards for the longest time.
“I think they (Moniteau) got tired because they didn’t have a lot to go deep into the bench. Once that 3-ball went in from Rusty (Rusnica), I think that deflated them and they panicked at that point and pushed a little and we took advantage of that.
“OJ (Johnson) had a great game. She didn’t have a very good game last night (Tuesday vs. Curwensville), and that happens, and we were trying to inspire her (by not starting), and she took the ball and ran with it tonight.”
As strong as DuBois closed the game, it opened it the opposite way. Moniteau ran out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter and led 10-6 after one quarter. Pry had eight of those 10 points.
The Lady Warriors then opened the second quarter on a 6-0 spurt to take its largest lead of the night (10 points) at 16-6. Johnson and Pry then traded hoops before DuBois used a 7-0 run to get back within three at 18-15 when Alexas Pfeufer hit a trey to her lone points of the game.
Moniteau eventually took a 22-18 lead into the half.
DuBois finally found some footing early in the third, opening the half on a 10-4 run to grab the lead at 28-26. Johnson and Weible each had four points in that stretch, while Guiher had a hoop off a turnover.
Pry answered right back for Moniteau, scoring eight straight points her self to put the Lady Warriors back up six at 34-28. Moniteau maintained that six-point advantage at quarter’s end (38-32). Pry had 12 points in the third.
Johnson helped right the ship for DuBois with three straight points to start the fourth before Abby Rottman hit a pair of free throws for Moniteau.
Rusnica then scored the next three points on a free throw and basket, while another foul shot by Weible at the 5-minute mark pulled the Lady Beavers within one at 40-39 after Pry missed two the stripe.
Moniteau then managed to get the fourth foul on both Johnson and Weible in span of 31 seconds. However, Pry went 1 of 2 at the line, while Catherine Kelly missed the front end of one-and-one to give Moniteau a two-point lead (41-39) with 2:35 to play.
Both Johnson and Weible played smart down the stretch and avoided picking up their fifth fouls while playing key parts in DuBois’ 11-0 closing run jump-started by Rusnica.
DuBois is back in action Friday at home against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBOIS 50,
MONITEAU 41
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 10 12 16 3 — 41
DuBois 6 12 14 18 — 50
Moniteau—41
Aby Rottman 1 2-2 4, Aslyn Pry 7 1014 25, Zoey Hillwig 0 0-0 0, Catherine Kelly 2 6-7 10, Abbey Jerwart 0 0-0 0, Autumn Stewart 0 0-0 0, Davina Pry 0 0-0 0, Camryn Fallen 0 2-2 2, Victoria Pry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 20-25 41.
DuBois—50
Abby Guiher 2 2-4 6, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Madison Rusnica 4 1-2 10, Taylor Smith 1 1-2 3, Saige Weible 4 1-2 9, Olivia Johnson 5 7-11 17, Allie Snyder 1 0-2 2, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-23 50.
Three-pointers: Moniteau 1 (A. Pry), DuBois 2 (Pfeufer, Rusnica).