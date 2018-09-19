DuBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer team kept things close with Hollidaysburg for most of the first half, but a pair of late-half goals propelled the Lady Golden Tigers to a 4-0 victory Tuesday evening.
Despite controlling the possession for most of the opening 30 minutes of the game, Hollidaysburg could not break through for the game’s first goal.
DuBois was able to stay in the game behind several missed opportunities by the Lady Golden Tigers, as well as strong play in net from starting goalkeeper Emily Cherubini.
Cherubini, a junior, made eight saves in the opening half hour of the game for the Lady Beavers and also got the help of the post on a shot by Hollidaysburg’s Sidney Pohar.
In the 34th minute, it was Pohar who broke through the middle of the Lady Beavers’ defensive line and fired a shot on goal.
Cherubini was there, making her ninth save of the game, but the ball bounced directly to Rita Kendziora, who fired it into the empty net to break the scoreless tie at the 33:13 mark.
DuBois head coach Scott Creighton said his team’s focus coming into the game was to stay focused early and build on that for the rest of the game.
“I thought we played really well,” Creighton said. “Even up to their first goal I thought we played right there with them.”
The head coach added that he felt his team continued to play well for the rest of the game, but a couple breakdowns led to Hollidaysburg’s goals.
With time ticking down in the opening half, it appeared as if DuBois was going to head into the half trailing by just one goal.
However, Kendziora gained possession well outside her attacking 18-yard box and fired a shot that sailed over the outstretched arms of Cherubini and under the crossbar for her second goal of the game.
The goal came with just 11 seconds left in the opening half, as Hollidaysburg took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Early in the second half, the Lady Golden Tigers continued to control the possession on the offensive end of the field.
Just over two minutes into the second half, Paige Miller fired a cross into the box, which found Pohar, who fired a shot off the post and into the net to push the lead to three goals.
Six minutes later, in the 49th minute, it was Miller finding the back of the net herself to put Hollidaysburg ahead 4-0.
Miller was able to come away with a lose ball off a corner kick that bounced off of several players and right to her feet as she fired in the close range shot.
Despite trailing by four goals, their was no quit in the young DuBois team, as they continued to push forward and looked to break through on the scoreboard.
In the final minute, the Lady Beavers saw their best offensive opportunities of the game, as they earned three consecutive corners.
Off of the final corner in the closing seconds the ball bounced out to the corner of the 18-yard box to Amanda August.
The senior fired a shot, which curved in towards the far post, but Hollidaysburg goalkeeper Megan Cutshall made a diving save to knock the ball right before the final whistle to preserve the shutout.
“We are a pretty young team, but that’s one thing they have to understand, that is regardless of what the score is you’ve gotta play hard,” Creighton said.
DuBois returns to action Thursday as they face Karns City on the road at 4 p.m.
