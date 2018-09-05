DuBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer team could not overcome a pair of early goals, as they fell 3-0 at home to Indiana Tuesday evening.
The Lady Little Indians controlled the possession early, as they looked to break through for the game’s first goal.
In the seventh minute, Indiana’s Renee Hill received a cross and found herself wide open at the top of the 18-yard box.
The senior settled the ball and fired a shot inside the left post to put Indiana ahead 1-0.
Just over three minutes later, Hannah Scardina received throw in from the near side of the field and fired a shot from well outside the box.
Scardina’s shot drifted just out of the reach of DuBois’ goalkeeper Emily Cherubini and under the cross bar to put Indiana up 2-0 in the 10th minute.
After falling behind by two goals, the Lady Beavers began to gain more control of the possession and threaten to cut into Indiana’s lead.
In the 22nd minute, senior Brianna Nelson delivered a perfect cross into the middle of the box, but a teammate was unable to get on the other end to direct the ball towards goal.
Later in the half, DuBois senior Charlie Renwick appeared to have an open shot just inside the top of the box, but Indiana defender Sidney Turner stepped in front just in time to block away the shot.
Early in the second half, Indiana looked to build on their lead, as freshman Abby Clark received a through ball and broke down the center of the pitch with just Cherubini to beat.
Clark fired a shot to Cherubini’s right, but the keeper made a diving save to keep the deficit at two goals.
Later in the second half, Indiana had another breakaway in on goal, but Cherubini came off her line to make a sliding safe.
The junior goalkeeper finished the game with six saves for the Lady Beavers.
Scardina added her second goal of the contest in the 72nd minute to bring the final score to 3-0.
DuBois head coach Scott Creighton said Indiana is the toughest opponent his team has faced so far this season.
The head coach noted that Indiana defeated Burrell, who defeated the Lady Beavers 9-1 at the Indiana Tournament.
“For us to keep them at three and have several scoring opportunities ourself, I am very happy with how well played,” Creighton said.
The head coach said his team has showed a lot of improvement over a matter of just a few days since the season kicked off.
Creighton added that the tough games early on in the season will help his team build and improve for tough opponents later on in the season.
“These are the types of teams that we are going to see when we get to the playoffs,” Creighton said. “This is not anything new, we’ve seen this caliber and this level and we know we can elevate our game just as well as anybody.”
DuBois returns to action Saturday for a home match against Clearfield at 11 a.m.
