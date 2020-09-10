DuBOIS — After three consecutive losing seasons, the DuBois girls soccer program is looking to turn things around under first-year head coach Steve Graeca.
Graeca, who is now the team’s fourth head coach in as many years, noted his transition as a new head coach was made easier by the fact that he has coached most of the players in travel leagues or rec play.
He added that assistant coach Dave Martin, who was at the helm for the team as recently as 2017, has been a big help as he adjusts to the new position.
The Lady Beavers lost nine seniors off of last season’s team, but return a strong core of players who saw extensive playing time in 2019.
The first-year head coach said the team has been working hard to build their chemistry throughout the summer as he also got a better idea of each player’s skill sets.
He also hopes to change the culture of the program, noting it can be hard to get girls to come out and play for a losing program.
“The girls have struggled in terms of wins and losses the last couple years, so we’re trying to start off with a new tradition of winning because there is a lot of talent on this team,” Graeca said.
To do that, the Lady Beavers will rely on a handful of starters back from last year, mixed in with talented underclassmen and one returning upperclassmen.
The returnees are led by seniors Riley West, Natalie Zartman and Amanda Weber, along with juniors Riley Wadding, Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim and Kara Tilson.
DuBois has just four seniors and four juniors on the roster, as the rest of the 24 players on the squad are underclassmen.
Monica Scotto is the returning upperclassmen, as the senior is back with the team for the first time since playing as a freshman.
Graeca is looking for Scotto to provide a sense of leadership and calmness to the team from her attacking midfield position.
In net for DuBois will be sophomore Kara Tilson, who saw plenty of time between the posts last season as a freshman.
Defensively, the Lady Beavers will be anchored by center backs Weber and sophomore Austyn Burkett.
Graeca noted that both players are tall and strong and will be key in the team’s defensive scheme, adding that the position is a new one for Burkett, but she has embraced it well.
Maxim along with sophomores Kamryn Fontaine and Mariah Allen will see time at outside back this year.
Another sophomore in Rachel Sickeri will head DuBois’ attack at the striker position.
Sophomore Leah McFadden is expected to play a defensive midfield role, while Hoyt, Waddles, Zartman and West will all see time at outside midfield, as freshman Emily Graeca will also see time at midfield.
The Lady Beavers have nine freshmen on the roster this season, as Graeca is looking for them to show continued improvement as the season goes on.
Graeca said he has many versatile positions who can play at many different positions and added that with the depth of talent on the team, the starting lineup could change day by day.
The head coach noted that he has seen many of the players grow during the preseason, not only as individuals, but as teammates.
Graeca said it has been one of the points of emphasis heading into the season to have the girls understand that when on the field they are not one, but one of 11.
“I think that if the girls continue to play hard and play for each other we can be very successful,” Graeca said. “This team is talented enough to be very competitive against anybody that we play.”
DuBois opens its season Saturday at 10 a.m. at home against Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors: Riley West, Natalie Zartman, Monica Scotto, Amanda Weber. Juniors: Rylee Wadding, Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim, Kara Tilson. Sophomores: Kamryn Fontaine, Austyn Burkett, Morgan Bojalad, Erica Williams, Rachel Sickeri, Rivers McLaren, Mariah Allen, Leah McFadden. Freshmen: Lauren Trudell, Emily Graeca, Sydney Peace, Jayda Robinson, Lexi Nissel, Emma McCracken, Madalyn Rhodes, Jasmine Carney, Claire Trethewey.