DuBOIS — A pair of goals early in the first half and a second-half offensive outburst led the Altoona girls soccer team to a 9-0 victory over DuBois Thursday.
The game remained scoreless into the 7th minute, before Darrian Berkheimer received a pass from Cassie Kyle and fired a shot past DuBois goalkeeper Emily Cherubini.
Just 28 seconds later the Lady Mountain Lions found the back of the net again, as it was Kyle setting up the opportunity on goal once again.
This time Kyle found Lauren Kiser, who finished off the play with a goal to put Altoona ahead 2-0 just 6:34 into the game.
The game remained 2-0 into the 18th minute, before Altoona broke through for another goal.
Anna Knott delivered a through ball down the far side of the field, as Berkheimer chased the ball down and sent a cross into the middle of the box.
Kiser found herself on the other end of the cross and put the ball into the back of the net for her second goal of the game to give the Lady Mountain Lions a 3-0 lead.
Despite allowing three goals, Cherubini also made nine saves in the first half to keep the Lady Beavers within striking distance.
Kara Tilson took over in net in the second half for DuBois.
The Altoona offense continued their onslaught in the second half with six goals.
Just over nine minutes into the second half, Morgan Sarver fired a shot from the top of the box that sailed over Tilson’s head, but clanged off the crossbar.
Kyle was in the right spot at the right time to fire in the rebound for her third point of the game to put Altoona ahead 4-0.
Four minutes later, it was Sarver again firing a shot, this time finding the back of the net to put the Lady Mountain Lions up by five goals at the 53:33 mark of the game.
In the 59th minute, Kyle broke free up the middle and fired a shot into the net for her second goal of the half and fourth point of the contest.
The game remained 6-0 into the 77th minute, before Rebecca Dull took over on the offensive half for Altoona.
Dull’s first goal came on a cross from Kiser to put Altoona in front 7-0.
Dull added her second goal on a shot that bounced off the right post and into the back of the net to stretch the lead to eight.
The Altoona freshman completed the hat trick just 12 seconds later and exactly 60 seconds after her first goal to bring the final score to 9-0.
Tilson made 10 saves in the second half, as the DuBois goalkeeping duo made 19 saves in the contest.
On the other end, DuBois managed just one shot on goal in the game, which Altoona goalkeeper Julia Lane turned away to preserve the shutout.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” DuBois head coach Scott Creighton said. “We’re taking our lumps right now, but at the same time I think it’s going to pay off for us.”
The Lady Beavers head coach added that the younger players on his team are still learning their way through the tough games.
Altoona had an advantage in the game from the start with their speed on offense, something Creighton said his team had a hard time shutting down.
“We got caught not doing a very good job marking them and then they just took over,” Creighton said.
The head coach added that despite allowing nine goals, he was glad to see both of his goalies make a handful of strong saves.
“If nothing else they got a lot of practice in game situations,” Creighton said. “Altoona did not take any weak shots, so what we did save was a good save by our keepers.”
