DuBOIS — Coming off a near two-week quarantine because of COVID-19, the DuBois girls basketball team experienced some expected ups and downs in the first half Tuesday night against DuBois Central Catholic.
However, once DuBois found its stride in the third quarter, it was smooth sailing from there for the Lady Beavers who returned to the court with a 71-30 mercy-rule victory against the Lady Cardinals in game setup on the fly to an extent Tuesday morning.
DuBois was originally scheduled to play Curwensville, which didn’t have school on Tuesday because poor weather conditions. That prompted DuBois coach Keith Kriner to contact DCC coach Jordan Hoover, and the two agreed to a game — something the duo had discussed previously should either need a game on short notice with everything going on this season.
The Lady Beavers’ first-half shooting woes, coupled with 12 turnovers, helped DCC stay in the game despite the Lady Cardinals committing 17 turnovers themselves in the opening two quarters.
DuBois corrected that turnover issue in the second half, committing just five, while forcing DCC into another 18 after the break. After leading 27-13 at the half, the Lady Beavers put it all together in the third quarter and outscored DCC 28-13 to build a commanding 55-26 lead.
The Lady Beavers invoked the mercy rule clock (30-point lead) in the opening moments of the fourth on a pair of free throws by Alexas Pfeufer. Central Catholic countered with hoops by Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser.
However, Risser’s basket with 6:32 remaining proved to be DCC’s final points as DuBois ended the game on a 14-0 run to set the final. Risser led the Lady Cards with 13 points.
Pfeufer was one of 10 Lady Beavers to score in the victory — a group led by the senior duo of Abby Guiher and Olivia Johnson. Guiher finished with a game-high 17 points, while Johnson had 15 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. She also went 5 of 6 at the foul line to lead a strong effort at the stripe by DuBois, which was 18 of 20 in the game.
Pfeufer and Saige Weible added eight points for the Lady Beavers, while Taylor Smith had six points. Pfeufer and Smith each pulled down five rebounds.
“We were forcing a lot of stuff in the first half and made some bad mistakes and poor decisions,” said Kriner. “We told them at halftime, just run the offense and look for the openings we know are going to be there and finish. I have no idea how many bunnies we missed in the first half, but it was a lot.
“We knew were going to be jet-lagged coming in because we haven’t done anything for 13 days. But, they came into their own, and that was probably the best third quarter we’ve had since I’ve been here.
“Overall, we were happy with it and got a lot of playing time for all the girls, and I thought the younger girls played well. He (Hoover) did us a huge favor by playing tonight. I called him this morning as soon as I saw Curwensville was canceled, and he was all for playing. i was very happy he did it, and I think it was good for both teams to get a game in.
Guiher opened the scoring with a hoop just 15 seconds in, with DCC’s Paris Farley quickly countering on the other end as the opening three minutes went back-and-forth.
A hoop by Johnson at the 4:45 mark off a nice assist by Pfeufer then sparked a 9-4 spurt to end the quarter and give the Lady Beavers a 16-9 advantage Guiher and Weible each had four first-quarter points.
Both teams then struggled on the offensive end in the second quarter, but it was the Lady Beavers who managed to put together a 7-0 burst to help take a 14-point lead (27-13) into the break. Guiher (5) and Johnson (4) accounted for all but two points in the frame for DuBois.
Central Catholic came out with some life to start the third, as Sophia Ginther scored four of her six points in the first 1:20 to make it an 11-point game (28-17).
That’s as close as DCC got though as DuBois quickly countered with a Guiher trey and Pfeufer hoop to push the lead back to 16 (33-17). The lead never got under 15 from there, with the Lady Beavers closing the quarter on a 12-0 run to put themselves on the verge of invoking the mercy rule (55-26) after three quarters.
Johnson scored eight of her 15 points in DuBois’ big third quarter, while Guiher and Pfeufer each had six.
Pfeufer then kept the clocking rolling with her two free throws in the fourth before Kriner emptied his bench for good. Abby Geist-Salone scored four points off the bench in the fourth for DuBois, while Kameron Fontaine and Brooke Chewning both had two points.
“This was something Keith (Kriner) and I have been talking about for a little bit if cancellations came up, so it was nice to squeeze one (game) in,” said Hoover. “I feel bad for their girls coming out of quarantine and missing so many games, so I think it did a solid for both teams.
“To be honest, I thought our girls competed really well and halfway through the third period it was still a relatively competitive game. The final score kind of got away from us, and like I told the girls, I was it (final score) was a little more of an indication of what the game actually looked like.”
DuBois is back in action Saturday at Warren, while DCC (3-4) hosts Cambridge Springs tonight.
DuBOIS 71,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 30
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 4 13 4 30
DuBois 16 11 28 16 — 71
DuBois Central Catholic—30
Paris Farley 2 0-0 4, Faith Jacob 1 1-2 3, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Kayley Risser 5 3-6 13, Sophia Ginther 2 2-2 6, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-10 30.
DuBois—71
Abby Guiher 7 1-2 17, Alexs Pfeufer 2 4-4 8, Saige Weible 2 4-4 8, Olivia Johnson 5 5-6 15, Madison Rusnica 2 0-0 5, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Taylor Smith 3 0-0 6, Brooke Chewning 0 4-4 4, Abby Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Kameron Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddie Orzechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 18-20 71.
Three-pointers: DCC 0, DuBois 3 (Guiher 2, Rusnica).