ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls track and field team opened its season Tuesday by sweeping a meet at Elk County Catholic that also featured DuBois Central Catholic.
The Lady Beavers pulled out a hard fought 86-64 win over the host Lady Crusaders while easily dispatching DCC, 118-22.
DuBois collected 10 overall victories on the day, with the trio of Maddison King, Kyra Hoover and Trulee Stainbrook leading the way with two wins each.
King won both the 100 (16.9) and 300 (52.6) hurdle events while also placing second in the triple jump. Hoover crossed the line first in the 400 dash (1:05.5), while Stainbrook claimed top honors in the 800 (2:49.8).
Hoover and Stainbrook also teamed up with Julie Marchioni and Lauren Usaitis to capture the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:50.9. Usaitis and Marchioni also placed second and third, respectively, in the 800 to give DuBois a sweep in that event.
DuBois also got overall individual wins from Emalee Horner in the 1,600 (6:26.4), Reese Sayers in the long jump (15-6) and Crystal Clinger in the discus (103-4).
Sayers added second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 dashes, while Clinger was second in the shot put and Horner second in the 3,200. DuBois also got overall second places from Dezyrae Stewart (400), Kelli Hoffer (long jump) and Jerica Fisher (high jump).
“It was nice to get the first meet in even though we had less than ideal conditions,” said DuBois coach Scott Sullivan. “Maddie King had a nice first meet in the hurdles, as did Crystal Clinger in the discus.
“Now, we have to continue to improve as we head into meet No. 2 on Tuesday.”
The other eight overall wins in the meet were all captured by Elk County Catholic athletes.
Olivia Sorg led that charge as the lone triple winner on the day. Sorg won both the 100 (13.2) and 200 (27.6) dashes and also anchored the Lady Crusaders winning 4x100 relay squad. She teamed up with Shannon Clancy, Bethany Feldbauer and Catherine Cerroni to cross the line in 54.9.
Elk County also got an impressive win from Taylor Newton in the high jump, as she cleared 5-5 in the opening meet. Hannah Lenze added a win in the 3,200 (13:36.1), while Samantha Fedus and Kristen Kirst claimed first in the shot put (31-4) and javelin (100-3), respectively.
Elk County’s final victory came from the quartet of Newton, Mandy Geci, McKayla Wilson and Maddie Kear in the 4x400 relay (4:39.7).
The Lady Crusaders also got runner-up finishes from Newton (100 hurdles), Abby Bonfardin (1,600), Cerroni (300 hurdles), Fedus (discus), Alicia Fritz (javelin) and Emily Miller (pole vault).
DuBois Central Catholic didn’t have any overall winners on the day, but the Lady Cardinals’ 4x100 relay squad notched a win over DuBois after the Lady Beavers were disqualified following the race.
The lady Cardinals did have a handful of second-place finishers against DuBois in Sylvia Pisarchick (1,600), Mariah Alanskas (300 hurdles, 200 dash), Beth Williams (3,200) and Martina Swalligan (shot put, discus, javelin).
DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday, while ECC is at the Igloo Invite at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday. Central Catholic is back in action next Thursday at Smethport.
