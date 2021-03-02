STRATTANVILLE — The DuBois girls basketball team used a strong first half and balanced scoring attack to hold off a second-half surge by host Clarion-Limestone in a 59-48 victory Monday night.
DuBois jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter before outscoring the Lady Lions 22-12 in the second to take what appeared to be a commanding 36-19 lead to the half.
That proved to be not the case though, as C-L (7-10) turned the tables on the Lady Beavers in the third — outscoring DuBois 20-9 to get back within six points at 45-39.
A full comeback wasn’t in the cards for the Lady Lions though, as DuBois won the final eight minutes 14-9 to come away with an 11-point victory to improve to 11-7 on the season.
Abby Guiher led the Lady Beavers with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Olivia Johnson also reached double figures with 12 points, while Saige Weible and Taylor each added nine and Madison Rusnica six.
Guiher had 12 of her points in the first half, while Smith scored all nine if hers before the break to help DuBois build its large halftime lead.
That balanced scoring attack helped DuBois offset a huge night by Clarion-Limestone junior Frances Milliron, who led all scorers with a career-high 27 points. She scored all 12 C-L points in the second quarter and had 23 points through three quarters.
However, DuBois slowed her in the fourth once the Lady Lions made their third-quarter surge to make it a game. Milliron had just four points on two baskets in the final eight minutes.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday at Youngsville.
DuBOIS 59,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 48
Score by Quarters
DuBois 14 22 9 14 — 59
C-L 7 12 20 9 — 48
DuBois—59
Abby Guiher 5 1-2 15, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Madison Rusnica 1 4-4 6, Olivia Johnson 6 0-0 12, Saige Weible 4 1-2 9, Taylor Smith 3 3-4 9, Allie Snyder 0 0-2 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-1 2, Brooke Chewning 0 1-2 1, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 10-17 59.
Clarion-Limestone—48
Frances Milliron 13 1-5 27, Anna Kennemuth 2 1-2 6, Sydney Simpson 0 1-2 1, Janelle Pezzuti 1 0-0 3, Maddy Wenner 1 0-0 2, Kendall Dunn 0 2-2 2, Alex Leadbetter 0 2-2 2, Lexi Coull 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Wiant 1 1-3 3, Grace Shick 0 0-0 0, Mumforb 0 0-0 0, Sebastian-Sims 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-16 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Guiher 4, Pfeufer), C-L (Kennemuth, Pezzuti).