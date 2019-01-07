WINGATE — The DuBois wrestling team wrapped up a busy week-long stretch by going 5-0 at the Bald Eagle Duals Saturday at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The strong showing capped a week where the Beavers competed at the prestigious Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School (Dec. 28-29) and also notched a 45-22 win at rival St. Marys on Thursday.
As for Saturday, DuBois picked four wins against District 6 foes Bald Eagle Area (53-26), Altoona (46-31), Hollidaysburg (48-24) and State College (44-33). The Beavers also beat Fauquier, a school from Virginia, 45-24.
DuBois, 8-0 on the year, was in control of all five matches coming down the stretch. The only school that held a lead on the Beavers at the midway point (7 bouts) was State College at 21-18.
However, pins by Ed Scott and Dalton Woodrow jump-started a run of five wins in seven bouts as DuBois came away with the 11-point victory. Woodrow decked Evan Courts, a Class AA state qualifier at St. Joseph’s Academy last year, in 1:48.
The Beavers led by at least 16 points through seven points in its other four matches on the day.
Scott and Woodrow each went 5-0 on the weekend, as did heavyweight Alex O’Harrah and Trenton Donahue. Scott and Woodrow both recorded four pins, while O’Harrah and Donahue each had three.
Chandler Ho, Garrett Starr and Eric Schneider all put together 4-1 days, with Schneider posting three falls and Ho and Starr two each. Kam Stevenson and Gauge Gulvas both went 302 with two pins, while Braxton Adams was 2-3 with a pair of falls.
Ryan White (1-4) and Jake Krause (1-2) also collected wins via fall on the day. Krause’s pin of BEA’s Kaden Bittinger in 1:21 was the first varsity victory for the sophomore.
DuBois travels to Bradford Tuesday night.
