CLEARFIELD — DuBois struggled through a tough opening day of pool play Saturday at the Clearfield County Invitational baseball Tournament, going 0-2 with losses to PGP (Clearfield, 11-2) and Flood City (9-2).
The event was created by Clearfield to give some of the high schools in Clearfield County an opportunity to get their high school-age players for the 2020-21 school year some playing time after missing out on the high school season in the spring.
While Clearfield (PGP) hosted one pool at the Lawrence Township Rec park, three other teams — Allport (West Branch), Hepburnia (Curwensville) and Spike Island (Philipsburg-Osceola) — played Saturday at West Branch High School.
The third team in the Clearfield pool was suppose to be Moshannon Valley, but the Flood City team — basically a 14U travel squad — played in their place and featured just a couple Mo Valley players.
Several of the DuBois players saw their first real baseball action since the high school season was cancelled in the second week of practice all the way back in March because of COVID-19. That rustiness showed as DuBois committed nine errors between the two games, while its pitchers walked 25 batters.
DuBois opened pool play Saturday morning against host PGP.
The teams traded 2-run innings early in the game, with PGP pushing two across in the bottom of the first and DuBois a pair in the second.
After DuBois went quietly in the top of the first, PGP’s Karson Rumsky reached on an error to open the bottom half. Kyle Elensky followed with a single before Matt Bailor scored Rumsky with a sacrifice fly to left. PGP proceeded to load the bases on a pair of walks before a walk by Morgen Billotte forced home Elensky to make it 2-0.
That’s all DuBois starter Tyler Newell allowed though, as first baseman Michael Orzechowski snagged a line drive to end the inning with the bases still loaded.
DuBois answered right back in the top of the second, but the inning could have been even bigger.
Trent Gaffney led off with a single but was erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Orzechowski. Nate Tyler followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but Tyler was promptly picked off first by PGP starter Hunter Dixon.
Alex Colby kept the inning going with a walk before Aaron Andrulonis and Billy Gray delivered back-to-back, 2-out RBI singles to score Orzechowski and Colby, respectively, to tie the game at 2-2.
That proved to be all the offense DuBois could muster though, as the Beavers managed just four baserunners over the final five innings. DuBois had four of its six hits in the second inning.
PGP regained the lead with a 3-run bottom of the third, getting RBI singles from Blake Prestash and Elensky and a bases-loaded walk by Rumsky. Elensky was the lone player on either team with two hits and added a pair of RBIs.
PGP tacked on two more runs in the fourth on an error and double steal before scoring its final four runs in the sixth — using just one hit and five walks to do so. The lone hit was a run-scoring single by Matt Bailor. Ty Troxell and Rumsky forced home runs with walks, while Elensky had a sac fly to score the other.
Dixon notched the win for PGP, allowing the two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking three in six innings of work.
DuBois came right back against Flood City and struggled to get anything going in its second game of the day. The Beavers mustered just three hits — all against Bryce Danish who was the second of three Flood City pitcher in the game.
DuBois also walked nine batters in the game, while its defense committed seven errors.
Flood City jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before DuBois finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Nick Farrell led off the inning with a walk and promptly stole second. He scored two batters later when brother Nate Farrell smacked a 1-out single to right. Nate Farrell later scored on a 2-out single by Orzechowski to make it 5-2.
Flood City countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth to push its lead to 9-2.
DuBois tried to make some noise in the seventh, loading the bases with one out on walks by Newell, Gaffney and Orzechowski. However, Tyler lined into a game-ending double play
PGP 11,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 000 0 — 2
PGP 203 204 x — 11
DuBois—2
Nick Farrell ss-p 3000, Jordan Ell cf 2010, Nate Farrell c-eh 3010, Tyler Newell p-3b 3000, Trent Gaffner lf 1010, Michael Orzechowski 1b 3100, Nate Tyler 2b-eh-c 3010, Alex Colby rf-eh-p 1100, Aaron Andrulonis 3b-ss 1011, Billy Gray eh-2b 1011, Colby Clark eh-rf 2000. Totals: 23-2-6-2.
PGP—11
Karson Rumsky ss-p 2113, Kyle Elensky 3b-ss 4122, Matt Bailor c 2012, Nick Domico 1b 4000, Eric Myers 1b 0000, Nolan Barr 2b 2210, Morgen Billotte cf 1211, Ryan Gearhart lf 1200, Blake Prestash rf-3b 3211, Hunter Dixon 1 3000, Shayne Coudriet ph 1000, Ty Troxell eh-rf 2111. Totals: 25-11-8-10.
Errors: DuBois 2, PGP 0. LOB: DuBois 6, PGP 15. 2B: Troxell. 3B: Rumsky. SF: Elensky, Bailor. SAC: Billotte. SB: Barr, Billotte 2, Gearhart. CS: Na. Farrell (by Bailor). PO: Tyler (by Dixon). HBP: Elensky (by Newell).
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Newell-3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Nick Farrell-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 4 So; Alex Colby-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
PGP: Hunter Dixon-6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Karson Rumsky-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dixon. Losing pitcher: Newell.
FLOOD CITY 9,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 200 0 — 2
Flood City 122 130 x — 9
DuBois—2
Nick Farrell ss 2110, Jordan Ell cf 3000, Nate Farrell eh-c 3111, Tyler Newell 3b-eh 1000, Trent Gaffner rf-eh 0000, Michael Orzechowski p-1b 2011, Nate Tyler 2b-3b 3000, Alex Colby lf-p 2000, Aaron Andrulonis eh 0000, Billy Gray 2b 2000, Colby Clark 1b-lf 2000. Totals: 20-2-3-2.
Flood City—9
Antonio Thomas cf 4000, Tanner Kephart 2b 3220, Bryce Danish ss-p-rf 2200, Tanner Hull 3b-p 1211, Hunter Martin p-ss 2012, Britton Marko 2012, Nick Baum 1b 2100, Gavin Woodward c 2100, Luke McCleary lf 2010, Rowan Gorsuch rf-eh 3012. Totals: 23-9-6-5.
Errors: DuBois 7, FC 1. LOB: DuBois 6, FC 6. DP: DuBois 2, FC 1. 2B: Kephart, Hull. SAC: Newell. SB: Ni. Farrell 2; Kephart 4, Hull 2. CS: Gaffney (by Woodward); Martin (by Tyler). PO: Ni. Farrell (by Danish); Hull (by Orzechowski).
Pitching
DuBois: Michael Orzechowski-4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Alex Colby-2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Flood City: Hunter Martin-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SOl Bryce Danish-3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Tanner Hull-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Danish. Losing pitcher: Orzechowski.