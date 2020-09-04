DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team put together a strong all-around effort Thursday afternoon as it swept a home tri-match against DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois had all six of its golfers shoot in the 40s, with its top four combining to post a 168 in the victories against the Cardinals (168-202) and Rovers (168-216). DuBois Central, playing on its home course as well, picked up a 202-216 win against Brockway.
DuBois No. 2 Cody Jaconski captured medalist honors on the day, carding a 4-over 39. Teammate Tyson Kennis was right behind him with a 40. Gavin Kaschalk added a 44, while Brock Smith rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 45.
Central Catholic was led by Carter Hickman’s 44. Teammate Zach Spellen (48) was the only other Cardinal to break 50 on the day. Nick Colbey (53) and Dante Armanini (57) also factored into DCC’s scoring.
Hickman was the medalist in DCC’s matchup against Brockway.
The Rovers were led by Dylen Coder and Daniel Shugarts, who shot a 48 and 49, respectively. Troy Johnson posted a 56 for the Rovers, while Isaac Crawford had a 63.
All three teams are back in action on Tuesday.
DuBois (3-0) plays at Brookville, while DCC hosts Curwensville. The Rovers also are at home against Punxsutawney.
DuBOIS 168, BROCKWAY 216
Brockway (216) –Dylen Coder 48, Daniel Shugarts 49, Troy Johnson 56, Isaac Crawford 63. Others: Kaden Coulter 64, Logan Faith 65.
DuBois (168) –Gavin Kaschalk 44, Cody Jaconski 39, Brock Smith 45, Tyson Kennis 40. Others: Landon Gustafson 49, Charlie Harman 49.
DuBOIS 168, DCC 202
DCC (202) –Carter Hickman 44, Nick Colbey 53, Zach Spellen 48, Dante Armanini 57. Others: Brendan Paisley 62, Luke Swisher 62.
DuBois (168) –Gavin Kaschalk 44, Cody Jaconski 39, Brock Smith 45, Tyson Kennis 40. Others: Landon Gustafson 49, Charlie Harman 49.
DCC 202, BROCKWAY 216
Brockway (216) –Dylen Coder 48, Daniel Shugarts 49, Troy Johnson 56, Isaac Crawford 63. Others: Kaden Coulter 64, Logan Faith 65.
DCC (202) –Carter Hickman 44, Nick Colbey 53, Zach Spellen 48, Dante Armanini 57. Others: Brendan Paisley 62, Luke Swisher 62.